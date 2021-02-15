Shasa Market Crisis: 20 Buried In Ibadan, Thousands Flee Over Fear Of Reprisal

At least 11 people were buried on Sunday in the aftermath of Friday's altercation between Hausa traders and Yoruba at Shasa Market in Akinyele Local Government Area, Oyo State.

Also, up to 5,000 Hausa traders, women and children displaced by the violence were still taking refuge at the residence of the Sarkin Shasa, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin, and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), in Ibadan.

The Sarkin Sasa, who spoke with Daily Trust, said 11 victims were prepared for burial in his compound. A source in the Hausa community said 20 killed persons were buried at the Akinyele Graveyard in the state capital.

The charred remains of 8 other people killed during the crisis were still at the police station in the Shasha area, as of yesterday evening.

Governors Seyi Makinde and Rotimi Akeredolu on a visit to the troubled community, yesterday

"You can hear the noise, they are still here," Alhaji Maiyasin told Daily Trust by telephone. He said the refugees in his residence were up to 3,000. See Also Insecurity Ibadan Yoruba/Hausa Clash: Residents boo Akeredolu, Makinde over late intervention

Our correspondents report that there was still tension in the town and traders from both sides count losses.

A crisis erupted on Thursday when a porter carrying a basket of tomatoes inadvertently nudged a Yoruba woman. The woman allegedly retaliated and organised a group of Yoruba thugs to avenge. The fight snowballed to Friday during which many people were killed and dozens of shops, worship centres and houses destroyed.

One of our reporters observed that Hausa residents at Mokola area of Ibadan, the largest Hausa community in the state, were clustering for fear of violence to the area.

Our correspondent observed those police officers were deployed to the house of the Sarkin Hausawa in Mokola to maintain law and order in the Sabo area of the community.

Meanwhile, the residents of Shasha on Sunday booed the governor of the state, Engr. Seyi Makinde and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, for Makinde's lateness to visit the troubled area.

On arrival, Yoruba residents in the area insisted that the governors must not see Sarkin Sasa, for the leader's alleged failure to caution his subjects when the crisis started three days ago.

The two governors, who arrived at Shasha around 2:30 pm, were forced to make a retreat to visit the Baale of Shasha instead.

Hassan, a Hausa resident who claimed many of his friends had been killed in the unrest, said the governor forgot that the Hausa community also voted for him in 2019. See Also Insecurity Hausa/Yoruba Clash: Four Feared Killed As Residents Allege Soldiers Only Protect Hausa In Ibadan

Many of the residents informed Daily Trust that they had been told not to rely on the police for protection. Instead, they were to prepare for any attack from the hoodlums.

Residents wondered why no arrest has been made since Thursday that people have been killing each other in the Shasha area of the state.

Another resident, Haruna Baba, told our correspondent that a reliable source told them that those who perpetrate arson in Shasa are coming to attack them at the main Sabo in Mokola.

"You can see how people are gathering to discuss the issue. They have killed many of our people. Those who have gone in seeking refuge have gone to many places. Some have gone to Oyo while some are in Eleyele. The source that told you that refugees are up to 5,000 is correct. They are many," he said.

A resident, Akinyemi Kazeem, blamed poor leadership in the state on the crisis, which started on Thursday but was not adequately quelled.