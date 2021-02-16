BREAKING: Buhari Asks Senate To Confirm Bawa As EFCC Chairman

In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 16, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

“Bawa, 40, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.

“He has undergone several specialized trainings in different parts of the world, and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

“Bawa holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Lai Mohammed, You're A Total Failure, Whatever You Say Is Considered A Lie —APC Spokesman, Nabena
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics North, South-West Shouldn't Fight, They're Like Husband And Wife, Slave And Master —Arewa United Consultative Forum
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan’s Chief Of Army Staff Joins APC As Pressure Mounts On Ex-president To Also Leave PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Declare State Of Emergency On Security, Senate Tells Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Youths Ask Gombe Governor, Inuwa To Confirm Maiyamba As New Mai Tangale
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption South, M’Belt Groups Fault Bawa’s Appointment As EFCC Chair Over Alleged Corrupt Practices
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Police Arrest Kano Hisbah Commander With Married Woman In Hotel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Bandits Attack Easily Because Nigerians Are Cowards — Defence Minister, Magashi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity I Bought My Third Private Jet During COVID-19 Pandemic, Prayed For Disease To Stay— Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Bandits Invaded, Kidnapped Kagara School Students, Workers —Eyewitness
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Woman Kills Husband In Ondo For Receiving Phone Call From Mistress
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency UNVEILED: Kagara School Kidnap: Names Of Some Staff Members Abducted From Government Science School Revealed
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education Seventh-Day Nursing School Suspends Students For Protesting Poor Feeding In Osun
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion A Piece Of Advice For Our Randy Lecturers By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Lai Mohammed, You're A Total Failure, Whatever You Say Is Considered A Lie —APC Spokesman, Nabena
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education Amnesty Int'l Demands Rescue Of Kagara School Pupils, Arrest Of Abductors
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics North, South-West Shouldn't Fight, They're Like Husband And Wife, Slave And Master —Arewa United Consultative Forum
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad