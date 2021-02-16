EXCLUSIVE: How Nigerian Soldiers Routinely Raped, Tortured Us In Abuja Barracks — Women Arrested In Obigbo, Rivers

The girls confessed that two female victims were tortured to death while others were routinely raped during the weeks they spent at the detention facility in Mogadishu Barracks, Asokoro.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 16, 2021

Some soldiers of the Nigerian Army in Abuja have been accused of torturing and raping dozens of ladies arrested from Obigbo (Oyigbo) in Rivers State, between October and November 2020, during a raid in the area.

SaharaReporters obtained the accounts of two of the girls, although the audio clip could not be shared because of the assurance of anonymity and confidentiality given to the victims.

The girls confessed that two female victims were tortured to death while others were routinely raped during the weeks they spent at the detention facility in Mogadishu Barracks, Asokoro.

The females were arrested from around a market in Obigbo on their way home from work between 7pm and 7.30pm on November 2020 and initially taken to the Nigerian Army base in Obinze Army Barracks, Owerri, Imo State.

From there, they were transported to Abuja and detained for “questioning” at Mogadishu Barracks, Abuja where many of them were subsequently routinely raped. See Also Politics Governor Wike Will Account For Loss Of Lives In Obigbo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Says 0 Comments 3 Months Ago
 
“I was raped three times. The soldiers shouted on us. They came in the morning and in the evening. We could not easily pick their identities. One of us was beaten to death. She was taken out of the detention and never returned. There were many of us – around 50 girls,” one of the victims said.
 
Another victim said, "I was arrested around the market square while returning from work. I was taken to Obinze barracks and from there the following day, we all found ourselves in Abuja. I was raped also. I secured my freedom through a lawyer only last week. Some of us were tortured as we were being raped."

A civic organsiation, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, from Owerri, Imo State, in a report on the incident, said at least 53 females were raided from Obigbo, and most of them are feared to have been sexually molested by the Nigerian Army personnel. See Also Military Army Continues Indiscriminate Arrest In Oyigbo Rivers State After Weeks Of Terrorising Residents 0 Comments 3 Months Ago
 
The report was signed by Emeka Umeagbalasi, the organisation’s board chairman, Barrister Obianuju Igboeli, Head of Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, and others.
 
“The 53 young girls and women and others in non-menopausal age bracket, were abducted by the Nigerian Army in Obigbo, Rivers State, and serially raped for weeks by its soldiers at the Mogadishu (Abacha) Barracks in Abuja.
“All the suspects, from our several investigations, were engaged in different types of legitimate occupation and other lawful social activities before the raid by the army. See Also Human Rights INVESTIGATION: Inside The Horrific Bloodshed And Massive Extrajudicial Killings In Nigeria’s Oyigbo Community 0 Comments 2 Months Ago
 
“Retired Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, as immediate past Chief of Army Staff, chillingly left a legacy of monstrosity and barbarism in the Nigerian Army. It is a height of abomination for soldiers of the Nigerian to have degraded themselves to the extent of engaging in serial rape and other abominable sexual violence against innocent and defenceless women inside the Mogadishu Barracks - a place not far away from the Headquarters of the Nigerian Army in Abuja,” the report said.

The group called for an independent government's investigation of the incident, while demanding that Buratai and other culpable serving and retired military officers be brought to justice.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Tension As Nigerian Military Conducts Air Strikes In Orlu In Search Of ESN
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Newly Nominated EFCC Boss, Bawa, Was Detained For Alleged Multi-billion Naira Fraud In 2019
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Sex Scandal: Pastor Adeboye Fails To Honour Invitation To Speak At Apostle Suleman’s Church Programme
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Scandal Apostle Suleman Allegedly Sleeps With Pastor’s Wife, IGP Orders Probe
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Caught Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, In Bed With Naval Officer —Family Source
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Christianity I’ll Expose How We Got Stephanie Otobo To Apologise Over Sex Scandal – Pastor Threatens Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Police Arrest Kano Hisbah Commander With Married Woman In Hotel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Bandits Attack Easily Because Nigerians Are Cowards — Defence Minister, Magashi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Christianity I Bought My Third Private Jet During COVID-19 Pandemic, Prayed For Disease To Stay— Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News I Was Pushed Down From My Two-storey Building, Lost My Brother, N60m To Shasha Market Crisis —Victim
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity FULL LIST: Names Of Students, Teachers Abducted From Government Science College, Kagara
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Bandits Invaded, Kidnapped Kagara School Students, Workers —Eyewitness
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News We Won't Return To Ibadan Shasha Market Again — Victims Of Yoruba/Hausa Clash
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Government Is Grossly Incompetent In Handling Insecurity – APC Senator
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React To Minister Of Defence’s Statement That Nigerians Are Cowards
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics North, South-West Shouldn't Fight, They're Like Husband And Wife, Slave And Master —Arewa United Consultative Forum
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Governor Bala Mohammed And The Fulani Burden By Zacharys Anger Gundu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad