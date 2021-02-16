I Lost Over N20million To Shasa Crisis, Not Going Back There— Market's Traders Association Chairman

The Chairman of Shasha Traders Association (STA), Alhaji Usman Nyako, on Tuesday said he lost more than N20 million to the crisis in the Shasha market in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The crisis, which occurred in the Shasha market last Thursday, led to loss of lives and property.

Nyako, who has been the chairman of the market for three years, said even if the crisis is resolved, he will not return to the Shasha market again because of what he experienced.

The businessman, who deals in tomatoes, said the day the crisis started, he had made over N10 million in his shop.

He added that his house, cars and trucks were set ablaze.

Nyako, who said he left his house with only one piece of clothing, commended the Kano State government for donating N100,000 to each of the about 200 indigenes of the state affected by the crisis.

He said, "I am not going back to that place again. Many people were killed in my presence. I lost my house, money, and even cars and trucks. As the chairman, I can only blame the crisis on the insincerity of some of our people."

He urged the government at all levels to come to the rescue of the victims, saying many have been displaced.

Another victim, Kabiru Tambuwal, described the incident as unfortunate and embarrassing.

"I am a small boy. As little as I am here, I lost over N1 million to the crisis. I am a pepper seller. My boss lost everything he had to the crisis. Some of my friends were killed while some have gone back to Kano. We cannot go back to Shasha again," he said