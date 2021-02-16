Lead WTO Without Faults Like Daniel Did In Babylon, CAN Tells Okonjo-Iweala

The Christian Association of Nigeria has urged the newly appointed Director General of World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to emulate the impeccability of a Bible character, Daniel in leading the WTO.

In a statement on Tuesday, CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, said such will ensure that the positive impacts of the WTO will be felt in all countries of the world.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

He described her appointment as a giant stride and rare appointment for African women.

The statement read, “Your appointment is a giant stride for all women all over the world, being the first time a woman is so appointed. It is much more a giant stride and rare achievement for African women in particular.

“Your appointment is a pride to the black race all over the world and a greater pride to Nigeria, your home country which you had served so well before with utmost integrity. Your appointment has demonstrated that with God all things are possible.

“The initial snare to your appointment was broken by Him who rules in the affairs of men. Power and promotion belong to God. Yours is a lesson for us all to be our best and that at the fullness of time, no opposition can stand our elevation.

“God has blessed our country with great human resources any country can be proud of and we are happy that some of them are now playing global roles to the glory of God.

“Our dear Sister, we urge you to lead the WTO with impeccability like Daniel did (Daniel 6) in Babylon so that the footprint of WTO might be positively felt in all countries of the world as it was never felt before. With your antecedents, professionalism, commitment, focus, determination and dedication to duty, with God on your side, we have no doubt that you will succeed in the name of Jesus Christ. Amen. On behalf of CAN, once again, I say a very big CONGRATULATION.”