Ogun Governor Hosts Five Northern Govs Over Herdsmen Attacks Today

The government said the agenda for the meeting with the northern governors was to chart a way forward on the ethnic problems.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 16, 2021

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that five northern governors will hold a security meeting with him in Abeokuta today (Tuesday).

The governor said this on Monday while leading security chiefs and some State Executive Council members to some areas in the state that had witnessed killings by herdsmen.

Governor Dapo Abiodun

Abiodun, who addressed some aggrieved villagers at Oja-Odan, had a hectic time calming them down over the development.

He later visited Igbooro, where three persons were killed and nine injured in a Sunday night attack, Punch reports.

Some of the areas attacked by the Fulani herdsmen are Eggua, Ketu, Igbooro, Iselu, Agbon-Ojodu, Asa, Ibeku, Imeko and Oja-Odan.

While speaking on the meeting with the five northern governors, the governor did not mention his colleagues' names he would be meeting with but said they were of Fulani extraction.

Abiodun said all the concerned groups would be represented to chart a way forward on the state's security situation.

He said, "I have called a stakeholders' meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) with my colleague governors, who are Fulani and have people here.

"Five governors are coming to Abeokuta from the northern states. We will call some of you to the meeting to discuss the matter."

The government said the agenda for the meeting with the northern governors was to chart a way forward on the ethnic problems.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, said this on Monday while speaking with our correspondent on the meeting agenda.

Somorin said, "The stakeholders' meeting is a confidence-building engagement and conflict management mechanism adopted by the state government to ensure that people of diverse ethnic backgrounds live together in peace and harmony.

"All stakeholders are expected to lay their grievances if any, and for solutions to the orgy of bloodletting among people, who had a template for conflict management and peaceful coexistence for ages."

On the security measures put in place, the governor said he would hand over some security vehicles and motorcycles to the special task force he set up for Yewaland on Tuesday.

He said, "The delegation I sent told me what they saw. They said many things happened and as they were giving the report of what they saw, we heard that another attack happened.

"I called a security meeting this morning. And before yesterday, I had set up a task force and bought new vehicles and motorcycles for Yewaland security.

"The task force consists of the police, soldiers, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and hunters to help us in terms of security in your area.

"Tomorrow by God's grace, all the new vehicles and motorcycles will be released. The task force will be stationed here; they will not only patrol your areas and go back to Abeokuta."

He also promised to foot the hospital bills of those who the herdsmen injured.

He also pledged to help those who lost their property during the attacks to cushion the effects of their losses.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Fulani Kidnappers In Ondo Use Generators, Play Music Inside Forest —Farmer
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Airman Killed By Bandits Three Weeks To Wedding In Kaduna
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Shasa Market Crisis: 20 Buried In Ibadan, Thousands Flee Over Fear Of Reprisal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Allow Everyone To Bear Arms, Miyetti Allah Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Three Farmers in Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity I Won’t Allow Ethnic, Religious Violence Among Nigerians —Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Fulani Kidnappers In Ondo Use Generators, Play Music Inside Forest —Farmer
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani People Are Looking For War, Says Afenifere
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Accident Nigerian Medical Doctor Dies In Motor Accident Two Months To His Wedding
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Court Sacks Oyo Monarch, Declares Appointment, Installation Illegal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Airman Killed By Bandits Three Weeks To Wedding In Kaduna
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics WTO: I Was Surprised Trump Opposed My Candidacy, Okonjo-Iweala Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Shasha Clash: I Wept When I Saw How Our People Were Killed —Hausa Leader In Ibadan
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME US Court Rules On International Fraudster, Invictus Okeke's Case Today
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Couple Bag 80 Years Jail Term for N53m Fraud
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Still In PDP — Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Drummers Of Hate And The Drunken Dancers By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: APC Plans To Pair Jonathan With El-Rufai For 2023 Presidential Ticket
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad