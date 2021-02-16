Ogun Governor Hosts Five Northern Govs Over Herdsmen Attacks Today

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that five northern governors will hold a security meeting with him in Abeokuta today (Tuesday).

The governor said this on Monday while leading security chiefs and some State Executive Council members to some areas in the state that had witnessed killings by herdsmen.

Governor Dapo Abiodun

Abiodun, who addressed some aggrieved villagers at Oja-Odan, had a hectic time calming them down over the development.

He later visited Igbooro, where three persons were killed and nine injured in a Sunday night attack, Punch reports.

Some of the areas attacked by the Fulani herdsmen are Eggua, Ketu, Igbooro, Iselu, Agbon-Ojodu, Asa, Ibeku, Imeko and Oja-Odan.

While speaking on the meeting with the five northern governors, the governor did not mention his colleagues' names he would be meeting with but said they were of Fulani extraction.

Abiodun said all the concerned groups would be represented to chart a way forward on the state's security situation.

He said, "I have called a stakeholders' meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) with my colleague governors, who are Fulani and have people here.

"Five governors are coming to Abeokuta from the northern states. We will call some of you to the meeting to discuss the matter."

The government said the agenda for the meeting with the northern governors was to chart a way forward on the ethnic problems.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, said this on Monday while speaking with our correspondent on the meeting agenda.

Somorin said, "The stakeholders' meeting is a confidence-building engagement and conflict management mechanism adopted by the state government to ensure that people of diverse ethnic backgrounds live together in peace and harmony.

"All stakeholders are expected to lay their grievances if any, and for solutions to the orgy of bloodletting among people, who had a template for conflict management and peaceful coexistence for ages."

On the security measures put in place, the governor said he would hand over some security vehicles and motorcycles to the special task force he set up for Yewaland on Tuesday.

He said, "The delegation I sent told me what they saw. They said many things happened and as they were giving the report of what they saw, we heard that another attack happened.

"I called a security meeting this morning. And before yesterday, I had set up a task force and bought new vehicles and motorcycles for Yewaland security.

"The task force consists of the police, soldiers, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and hunters to help us in terms of security in your area.

"Tomorrow by God's grace, all the new vehicles and motorcycles will be released. The task force will be stationed here; they will not only patrol your areas and go back to Abeokuta."

He also promised to foot the hospital bills of those who the herdsmen injured.

He also pledged to help those who lost their property during the attacks to cushion the effects of their losses.