Seven Children Die In Zamfara Explosion

Not less than seven children are feared dead in an explosion that rocked Magami village in the Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs in the state, Abubakar Dauran, while confirming the incident said the victims ignorantly picked an explosive device in the bush when they went searching for firewood.

According to Channels TV, it exploded when they were playing it and six were said to have died instantly while others were left with various degrees of injury.

Those who sustained injuries were immediately taken to an undisclosed hospital in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, for treatment.

Dauran later got information that one of the victims taken to the hospital also died, pushing the number of deaths to seven.

He said the state had put measures in place to prevent future occurrences of the such an incident.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has created 10 additional police outstations in different villages of the state.

He has also positioned tactical and conventional police personnel to the recently created outstations to promptly respond to distress calls and offer effective and efficient security services to the communities so that members of the public can have confidence to go about their various activities.