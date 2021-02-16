WTO: I Was Surprised Trump Opposed My Candidacy, Okonjo-Iweala Says

She said she felt she had a good understanding with the US government, which interviewed her about the job twice.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 16, 2021

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria's former Finance Minister, says she was surprised that President Donald Trump's administration could stand in her way of leading the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

At a press briefing monitored by DailyTrust, the new Director-General of WTO said she did not see it coming.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

She said she felt she had a good understanding with the US government, which interviewed her about the job twice.

"I think I was quite surprised when that came (opposition from Trump) because there was no indication that there was any problem with the US.

"I had two good interviews with the authorities and with the administration, so it was a surprise. But that's the way life works. When things happen, you take them in your stride and you move on.

"It was wonderful when the Biden/Harris administration broke that logjam. They joined the consensus and gave such a strong endorsement to my candidacy. They joined the other 163 members to endorse my candidacy," she said. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: World Trade Organisation Confirms Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala As New Director-General 0 Comments 18 Hours Ago

The United States government had last week announced its endorsement of Mrs Okonjo-Iweala for the top job.

Earlier on Friday, it became clear that Okonjo-Iweala, a former World Bank executive, would clinch the coveted post after her final challenger, South Korean Trade Minister and candidate, Yoo Myung-hee, announced her withdrawal.

Although 163 member countries had elected Okonjo-Iweala in October, the US under Trump was critical of WTO's global trade handling, saying South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee could reform the body.

The four-month selection process for the next WTO director-general hit a roadblock when Washington said it would continue to back South Korea's trade minister.

The US had said WTO "must be led by someone with real, hands-on experience in the field". See Also Economy ‘We Need To Get Global Economy Going Again’ —Okonjo-Iweala Reacts To Appointment As WTO DG 0 Comments 17 Hours Ago

"Ms Yoo has distinguished herself as a trade expert and has all the skills necessary to be an effective leader of the organisation.

"This is a tough time for the WTO and international trade. There have been no multilateral tariff negotiations in 25 years, the dispute settlement system has gotten out of control, and too few members fulfil basic transparency obligations. The WTO is badly in need of major reform," said the office of US Trade Representative, which advises Trump.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Fulani People Are Looking For War, Says Afenifere
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Shasha Clash: I Wept When I Saw How Our People Were Killed —Hausa Leader In Ibadan
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Still In PDP — Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: APC Plans To Pair Jonathan With El-Rufai For 2023 Presidential Ticket
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Shasa Market Crisis: 20 Buried In Ibadan, Thousands Flee Over Fear Of Reprisal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Asks Senate To Confirm Bawa As EFCC Chairman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Fulani Kidnappers In Ondo Use Generators, Play Music Inside Forest —Farmer
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani People Are Looking For War, Says Afenifere
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Accident Nigerian Medical Doctor Dies In Motor Accident Two Months To His Wedding
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Court Sacks Oyo Monarch, Declares Appointment, Installation Illegal
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Airman Killed By Bandits Three Weeks To Wedding In Kaduna
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Shasha Clash: I Wept When I Saw How Our People Were Killed —Hausa Leader In Ibadan
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME US Court Rules On International Fraudster, Invictus Okeke's Case Today
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ogun Governor Hosts Five Northern Govs Over Herdsmen Attacks Today
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Couple Bag 80 Years Jail Term for N53m Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Still In PDP — Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Drummers Of Hate And The Drunken Dancers By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: APC Plans To Pair Jonathan With El-Rufai For 2023 Presidential Ticket
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad