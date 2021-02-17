23 Herdsmen, 20 Houses Lost To Ogun Crisis — Sarkin Fulani Of Abeokuta

The Sarkin Fulani of Abeokuta, Muhammad Kabir Labar, has revealed that 23 herdsmen were killed and about 20 houses were burnt in the recent crisis in Ogun State.

He spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting on farmers and herdsmen’s clashes in the state on Tuesday.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun

The clash that recently broke out between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the troubled areas of Yewaland claimed lives in Eggua, Ketu, Igbooro, Iselu, Agbon-Ojodu, Asa, Ibeku, Imeko and Oja-Odan.

According to Lamar, some elements were bent “on setting our people against one another by whipping up ethnic sentiments.”

Labar blamed the crisis on “strangers” who, he said, had disrupted peaceful coexistence enjoyed in the state over the years.

Those present at the event include Governor Dapo Abiodun, the state governor and Rotimi Akeredolu, his Ondo State counterpart.

Others were Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawale, Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu and Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sanni Bello.

Meanwhile, the National President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Muhammad Kirowa, said herders are not troublemakers, but victims of the attacks.

He said over 8,000 cattle were consumed in the South-West on a daily basis.

“Our people suffered more in the hands of criminals in Nigeria. But we have been portrayed as criminals. Herders deserve sympathy. They’re not criminals,” he said.

On his part, the Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, warned herders and their association against inflammatory remarks.