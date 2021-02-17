Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Military Base In Borno, Kill 10 Soldiers, Destroy Armoured Tanks

The troops of ASC21/153 task force battalion stationed in the community were overpowered by the insurgents during an attack which happened on Monday evening.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 17, 2021

At least 10 soldiers have been killed when suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked a military base in New Marte, Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the troops of ASC21/153 task force battalion stationed in the community were overpowered by the insurgents during an attack which happened on Monday evening.

The gunmen also set ablaze two battle tanks and a pickup van belonging to the Nigerian army.

“We lost about 10 soldiers in the fight, the troops were outgunned by the gunmen. It was an intense battle, the terrorists also suffered casualties but they were able to overwhelm the soldiers,” a military source said.

The attack comes barely one month after some soldiers were killed in an ambush in the community.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

Nigerian army has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, waiting in ambush on their paths.

The Boko Haram insurgency has caused over 40,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

The terror group wants an Islamic caliphate in northern Nigeria.

