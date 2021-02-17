BREAKING: Niger Governor Orders Indefinite Closure Of Boarding Schools Over Abduction Of GSC Staff, Students

Governor Bello ordered that all boarding schools in Rafi, Munya, Mariga and Shiroro LGAs should be closed indefinitely.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 17, 2021

Governor Sani Bello of Niger State has ordered the immediate closure of all the boarding schools in four local government areas of the state.

SaharaReporters had reported how staff members and students of Government Science College, Kagara, headquarters of Rafi LGA were abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday.

According to a source, the attack started from the staff quarters and ended in the students' hostels.

The incident happened barely three days after 21 passengers heading to Minna, capital of Niger State, were abducted in broad daylight by bandits affiliated with the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram, Jama’atu Ahlussunnah Lidda’awati Wal Jihad.

Addressing a press conference in Minna, the state capital, Bello ordered that all boarding schools in Rafi, Munya, Mariga and Shiroro LGAs should be closed indefinitely.

The governor said the closure was to forestall any breakdown of law and order.
 

