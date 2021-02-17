Buhari Orders Military, Police To Rescue Abducted Secondary School Students

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the dispatch of the military and police to Niger State to rescue the staff members and students abducted at Government Science Secondary School, Kagara.

Gunmen had on Wednesday morning stormed the school, kidnapping some students and staff members.

Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, demanded that the victims should be rescued immediately.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has received reports of the brazen attack on Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, following which a yet-to-be ascertained number of staff and students have been abducted by gunmen.

“Following these reports, the President has directed the Armed Forces and Police, to ensure immediate and safe return of all the captives. The President has also dispatched to Minna, Niger State a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the college.

“President Buhari has assured of the support of his administration to the Armed Forces in their brave struggle against terrorism and banditry and urged them to do all that can be done to bring an end to this saga, and avoid such cowardly attacks on schools in the future.”

Shehu also quoted the President as saying that his prayers are with the families of the victims of the attack as he condemned “as cowardly the attack on innocent schoolchildren.”