Declare State Of Emergency On Security, Senate Tells Buhari

The upper chamber made the call after a point of order by Senator Sani Musa representing Niger East, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 17, 2021

The Senate on Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security with immediate effect. 

The upper chamber made the call after a point of order by Senator Sani Musa representing Niger East, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress. 


Musa said this following the abduction of students and staff members of the Government Science Secondary School in Kagara, Niger State, which occurred early on Wednesday.

He said the criminals who carried out the attack were dressed in military uniforms.

He said the actual number of students abducted was not known but that the school had over 1, 000 students.

The senator said security agencies had explained that they were on the trail of the criminals.

The Senate, however, demanded the implementation of its ad hoc resolution on security and urged the combined team of military and police to set up an operation to destroy criminal camps in the country. 

Senator Sabi Abdullahi, also from Niger State, said the forest that extends to Niger State, and up to Zamfara State from the Federal Capital Territory was being used by the terrorists.

He said the fact that the bandits had invaded Niger State was an indication that the safety of lives and property of FCT residents was also threatened.

Senator Bima Enagi, also from Niger State, declared that the Buhari-led administration was not competent to address security challenges in the country.

He said, “We need to amend the constitution so that governors should be chief security officers of their states since the government at the centre has failed to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

“The Federal Government is busy giving palliatives instead of creating employment, thus aggravating insecurity."

Senate President, Ahmad 

Lawan, described the abduction of the students as unfortunate.

He, however, said the security agencies had challenges with personnel and funds.

He said, “Abduction of students from schools happens in the northern part of Nigeria.

“With incidences like this, parents would be scared to take their wards to school, and the efforts of the past and by present leaders at providing education would be defeated.

“Service chiefs have to secure the schools and carry the states along.”

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits had early Wednesday morning invaded Government Science Secondary School in Kagara, headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, killing two students and abducting many others.

The armed men were said to have invaded the school around 3 am.

SaharaReporters gathered that some teachers and their family members residing within the College Staff Quarters were also abducted.

