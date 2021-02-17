DPO Trying To Frame My Brother For Armed Robbery, Young Man Cries Out

A young man simply identified as Hosea has alleged that the Divisional Police Officer of Ikoyi police station, Mustafa Tijani, is trying to get his brother, Gabriel Owolo, killed after framing him for a crime he knows nothing about.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Hosea said his brother was arrested at Falomo police barracks on February 11 and had remained in police custody since then.

The young man stated that he tracked down the plaintiff and persuaded him to go to the police station to clear Owolo's name but was shocked when the police said the matter had nothing to do with the plaintiff.

He alleged that the Investigation Police Officer has stated that only the DPO could set Owolo free as Owolo has a personal conflict with the DPO.

He wrote on his Twitter handle, “PoliceNG lied against my brother and have charged him to court for armed robbery. Please help me. We’re at Tinubu Magistrate Court. They’ve remanded my brother, he’s back at the station. The matter has been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions Office.

“My brother has been in custody since 11th February, 2021, framed for robbery and stripped of his basic human rights. We need help please.”

In another post, Hosea described his brother as innocent of all charges against him, calling on Nigerians to help secure his release.

He continued: “My brother is innocent of all charges brought against him, the police have no proof whatsoever against him yet the DPO is threatening to kill him.

“My brother’s name is Owolo Gabriel. He’s being held at Ikoyi Police station since 11/2/2021. Gabriel was arrested at Falomo police barracks on the 11th of February, 2021 at about 7:30 pm. He was alleged to be a suspect in a reported theft case, I tracked down the person who reported the case and he confirmed to me that Gabriel was in fact not at the scene when the incident happened, rightly so because He (Gabriel) was at home with me at the time the theft happened.

“I managed to persuade the plaintiff to accompany me to the station and clear my brother’s name. He did and I have him on record saying that. He claimed the police asked him to leave, citing that the matter against my brother does not concern him. This came as a shock because they (the police) told me they arrested him as a suspect in a case mentioned above. Since the time of his arrest till now, the Investigation Police Officer has maintained that only the DPO can set my brother free because he (the DPO) has a personal grudge against my brother.

“As at 13/2/2021, we got a lawyer involved In the matter, he met with the DPO. In his inquest to get some clarity and understand why his client (Gabriel) is in police custody, the DPO made this statement, 'I am charging him for armed robbery and I will make sure I kill him'.

“Those are the words of Ikoyi Divisional Police Officer Mustafa Tijani. We maintained hope that he was bluffing because we know well that my brother is innocent. The DPO has turned a deaf ear to our plights and charged my brother to court for armed robbery. On getting to the magistrate court, the magistrate referred the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions' office, and adjourned the case to 2nd of March, 2021, this means my brother is to remain locked up till the DPP's advice returns.

“My brother is not a criminal, he is the victim of a broken justice system. The police arrested my brother just because they can. Please help us.”

Hosea also posted the charge sheet which showed that Owolo is facing three counts of robber and others.

It read: "COUNT I: That you, Gabriel Owolo ‘M’ and others now at large, on 23rd January, 2021 at 0300 at MTN plaza, Falomo, Ikoyi Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: robbery, unlawful society and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 411 of the criminal laws of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

“COUNT II: That you, Gabriel Owolo ‘M’ and others now at large, on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District whilst armed with cutlasses and battle-axes did rob one Ahmed Audu ‘m’ of the total sum of 35, 000.00 (Thirty-five thousand naira), a gold necklace valued at N50, 000 (Fifty thousand naira) and two android phones - total value N85, 000 (Eighty-five thousand naira) and thereby committed an offence under section 29(1) (2) of the criminal laws of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

“COUNT III: That you, Gabriel Owolo ‘M’ and others now at large, on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District did manage/assist In the management of unlawful society known as ‘Eiye’ and ‘Aye’ Confraternity Secret Cult respectively and thereby committed an offence under section 41 of the criminal laws of Lagos State, Nigeria.”