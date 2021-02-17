EFCC Arrests Medical Doctor, 17 Others For Alleged Internet Fraud In Imo

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 17, 2021

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, arrested a 28-year-old medical practitioner, Chijioke Precious, and 17 others over alleged internet fraud in Owerri, Imo State.

The 17 others whose ages range from 21 to 34 include Anthony Joshua, Henry Mezie, Chukwuebuka Ahiwe, Michael Chinagorom, Jossy Irokwe, Ibe Chukwuebuka, Iroadinma Chibuike, Uchechukwu Divine, and Nwosu Emmanuel.

Others are Kenneth Williams, Mmesoma Oparanozie, Chikezie Ogochukwu, Uchenna Ejiogu, Victor Chijioke, Chidera Cyprian, Chukwuebuka Precious, and Anyaehie Kelvin.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, added that they were arrested following a tip-off around 1 am on Wednesday at Umuguma area of 'World Bank' in Owerri, Imo State.

Recovered were seven cars: one green Lexus ES350, one blue Lexus ES320, two Toyota Venza, one silver Lexus RX 350, one black Toyota car, and one white Mercedes Benz 4Matic.

Other items recovered, according to Uwujaren, were over 20 mobile phones, more than 12 laptops, four inverter batteries, one big-screen television, and jewellery suspected to have been got from crime.

Saharareporters, New York

