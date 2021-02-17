Ovation Group Gives N5, 000 Each To 1,004 Nigerians As Palliative

The Chairman of the Ovation Group, Chief Dele Momodu, noted that the process was designed and coordinated by an Information Technology guru, Ms. Farida Bedwei, in Accra, Ghana.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 17, 2021

The Ovation Media Group has announced 1,004 winners of its Ovation palliative which is drawn from over 10,000 applications by Nigerians.

The Chairman of the Ovation Group, Chief Dele Momodu, noted that the process was designed and coordinated by an Information Technology guru, Ms. Farida Bedwei, in Accra, Ghana.

He added that some of the palliatives had helped Nigerians to set up small-scale businesses in parts of the country.

“This rigorous process was designed and coordinated by an IT guru, Ms Farida Bedwei, in Accra, Ghana. Each of the winners will receive N5,000. This initiative started last year and it has received consistent support from kind donors who are mostly domiciled abroad. 

“We believe the government alone can't solve all problems. It is our responsibility to also support our fellow citizens. These palliatives will reach Nigerians in every part of the country.

“Since it was started last year, we've received good news about those who have set up small-scale businesses with the little we offered them. We are very grateful to our friends and partners. May God bless them mightily.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity I Bought My Third Private Jet During COVID-19 Pandemic, Prayed For Disease To Stay— Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Bandits Invaded, Kidnapped Kagara School Students, Workers —Eyewitness
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics North, South-West Shouldn't Fight, They're Like Husband And Wife, Slave And Master —Arewa United Consultative Forum
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Orders Military, Police To Rescue Abducted Secondary School Students
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Lai Mohammed, You're A Total Failure, Whatever You Say Is Considered A Lie —APC Spokesman, Nabena
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Police Arrest Kano Hisbah Commander With Married Woman In Hotel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Bandits Attack Easily Because Nigerians Are Cowards — Defence Minister, Magashi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity I Bought My Third Private Jet During COVID-19 Pandemic, Prayed For Disease To Stay— Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Bandits Invaded, Kidnapped Kagara School Students, Workers —Eyewitness
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics North, South-West Shouldn't Fight, They're Like Husband And Wife, Slave And Master —Arewa United Consultative Forum
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Orders Military, Police To Rescue Abducted Secondary School Students
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Lai Mohammed, You're A Total Failure, Whatever You Say Is Considered A Lie —APC Spokesman, Nabena
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan’s Chief Of Army Staff Joins APC As Pressure Mounts On Ex-president To Also Leave PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Woman Kills Husband In Ondo For Receiving Phone Call From Mistress
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency UNVEILED: Kagara School Kidnap: Names Of Some Staff Members Abducted From Government Science School Revealed
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Newly Nominated EFCC Boss, Bawa, Was Detained For Alleged Multi-billion Naira Fraud In 2019
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad