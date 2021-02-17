Seventh-Day Nursing School Suspends Students For Protesting Poor Feeding In Osun

The Seventh-Day Adventist School of Nursing, Lagere, Ile Ife, Osun State, has suspended seven students of the institution indefinitely for daring to protest against poor feeding in the school.

SaharaReporters learnt that the school authorities issued the suspension letter on Wednesday to the student nurses, saying it would not tolerate “truancy,” although the school did not address the problem of bad feeding which the students had complained about.

A copy of the letter obtained by SaharaReporters was signed by the Principal, Alao Moses, and one Tobiloba, as the Vice Principal, Student Affairs.

The letter was copied to the Chairman, Administrative Committee, Vice Principal, Spiritual Life, Vice Principal, Finance, and Vice Principal, Academics.

A source said the seven affected students were: six Part 3 students and one Part 1 student.

“The school authorities failed to address the grievances of the students which were on the poor feeding. Rather it suspended the nursing students indefinitely for a silent protest. The student nurses did not turn up at the cafeteria to eat due to the poor feeding,” the source said.

The letter dated February 17, 2021, was titled, “Notification of Indefinite Suspension.”

It reads, “Sequel to your action in inciting fellow student nurses on a silent protest against the school authorities on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, you are hereby sent on an indefinite suspension.

“As a faith-based institution whose interest is to train student nurses in moral and academic standing, we do not give room to truancy.

“You are to vacate the school premises immediately after receiving this letter and signing out the final clearance form. We do hope that this will help you develop a changed attitude to life.”