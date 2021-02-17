Two Young Nigerian Girls Trafficked To Ghana Seek Help To Return Home

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 17, 2021

Two young Nigerian sisters who were trafficked to Accra, Ghana by a yet-to-be-identified woman have cried out for help and assistance to return to their home country.

According to the girls, the woman who trafficked them to Ghana has been maltreating them for a while, prompting them to have attempted to return to Nigeria.

However, on getting to the Aflao border, they were not allowed to cross into Nigeria and had to stay back in Ghana.

After their futile attempt to escape to Nigeria, the sisters were taken to a Ghanaian man, who has been taking care of them since then. 

The Ghanaian accommodating the sisters said they told him their mother and father's names are Eunice Sunday and John Sunday respectively and that they reside at 6, Ogunsote Close, Ojuore, Sango Otta, Ogun State.

He wrote, “Please, there are these two girls who were trafficked to Accra in Ghana. According to them, the woman who brought them was maltreating them and they had no other choice but to run away. As they came to the Aflao border, they could not cross it and they were brought to me. They are now in my custody.

“The name of their mother is Eunice Sunday. That of the father is Sunday John. The children were attending Zion Deliverance Ministry before they left (Nigeria). The church is behind their house in Sango Otta, Ojuore, House No. 6, Ogunsote Close, Lagos State.”
   
The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had warned Nigerians to desist from embarking on illegal migration after a video surfaced on the internet of Nigerians pleading for the help of the government to evacuate them from a Saudi Arabian prison.
 

