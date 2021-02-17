Youths Ask Gombe Governor, Inuwa To Confirm Maiyamba As New Mai Tangale

Some youths in Tangale Chiefdom in the Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State have asked Governor Yahaya Inuwa to confirm Dr Musa Idris Maiyamba as the new Mai Tangale.

The youths in a letter to the governor asked him to respect the choice of the people.

They alleged that there are plans to announce somebody other than Maiyamba, who according to them, got the highest votes from the kingmakers.

The letter read, “Your Excellency sir, we write you this short open letter with mixed feelings, but the reason for writing is primarily to appreciate you for respecting our tradition and culture as shown in the just concluded election of the new Mai Tangale.

“Elections were conducted peacefully, the people spoke through their kingmakers. We are people who believe in God and all that He does. So we accept the results wholeheartedly. In view of that we expected - an endorsement of the will of the people immediately, but here we are, three days gone.

“Sir, we are wondering if the calculation has become so difficult for the inner circle, we can from outside help with little arithmetical analysis:

“There were nine (9) kingmakers in total that voted. 5/9 (55.55%) voted for Dr. Musa Idris Maiyamba, 2/9 (22.22%) went for Mr. Ahmed Magaji and another 2/9 (22.22%) went for Mr. Danladi M. The last two (2) put together are still less than the winner. The message is loud, Sir.

“Sir, the above results are a clear indication of the people's position, and since the king is not going to be administering over a territory other than the Tangale Kingdom, then the handwriting is legible enough as to who they desire to have as their ruler.

“Your Excellency sir, the youth are agitated and enraged already, they don't seem to be asking for too much. "GIVE US OUR CHOICE" is what they keep chanting. It may appear insignificant to you sir, but be assured that a lot can be averted by doing the right thing in good time.

“Mark Twain warned: It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog.

“We pray that you consider the exception in the said law, about places with already established customs and tradition. As the process of election is democratic let the announcement be the true reflection of the people's choice, and let it be done expediently.”