2021: Soludo Declares Interest In Anambra Governorship Election

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has declared his intention to run for the governorship of Anambra in the November 6 poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Soludo would be running on the All Progressives Grand Alliance platform.

Declaring his ambition on Thursday in Awka, he said he had been a party man since 2013 and would be better if APGA offered him the ticket.

He promised to achieve victory for the party, hoping to leverage his international connections to transform the state.

He said that having served the global community, he was now poised to serve and develop Anambra.

The governorship aspirant took time to assess Gov. Willie Obiano's administration in Anambra and described him as one of the best in the country.

"I granted an interview where they asked if I still stand by what I said in 2017 that 'if Anambra is not broken, why mend it?' and I told them that Anambra is more sound now.

"In 2010, the Federal Bureau of Statistics conducted a survey and said the poverty rate in Anambra was 53 per cent.

"In 2020, it conducted another survey and said the poverty rate had gone down to 14.7 per cent. What else can you use to measure good governance?

"Anambra is doing well under Obiano and my mission is to continue and complete all the governor's legacy projects," Soludo said.