Banditry: Over Ten Villages Deserted Completely In Katsina

More than ten villages in the Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State have been completely deserted due to the activities of bandits.

According to Katsina Post, recent attacks by the gunmen on some of the communities during the week worsened the situation.

Governor Masari of Katsina State with bandits

Gunmen had on Monday night attacked Sayau and Tashar Bawa communities, both in Sabuwa LGA with reported killings and kidnappings.

The incident forced the villagers to flee their homes.

Other villages deserted completely include Unguwar Tunau, Unguwar Ladan, Gulange, Dungun Kadarko, Limbs, Dankure.

The rest are Gwammaja, Unguwar Madugu, Albasun Alhaji Bako and Unguwar Nakaba.

Katsina is one of the states most affected by terrorism and banditry in Nigeria's North-West region.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later.

However, on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were also kidnapped but rescued shortly after.

