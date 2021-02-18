BREAKING: Ex-Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Is Dead

A former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Abdullahi Inde Dikko, is dead.

Dikko died in Abuja after a long illness.

SaharaReporters learnt that he died of cancer complicated by COVID-19.

He was 61 years old and a native of Musawa, Katsina State.

The former Customs boss is survived by one wife and three children –two sons and a daughter.

He attended Government College, Kaduna in 1974 where he obtained the West African Senior School Certificate Examination in 1980.

He had a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and a master's degree in Finance from the University of Dimitrov Apostle Tshenov, Svishtov, Bulgaria.

He joined the Nigerian Customs Service in 1988 and was the CG of Customs from 2009 to 2015.