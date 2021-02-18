Buhari's Staunch Critic, Junaid Mohammed Is Dead

Second Republic lawmaker from Kano State, Dr Junaid Mohammed, is dead.

Mohammed, who trained as a medical doctor, died on Thursday in Kano, SaharaReporters has gathered.

His brother, Dr Ahmed Salik, a former lecturer with the Bayero University Kano and a former member of the House of Representatives, confirmed his death.

Unconfirmed sources, however, said he died at an isolation centre. His burial is expected to be announced by the family soon.

Minister of Investment and Trade, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo and other sympathizers visited the deceased's house in Kano to sympathize with the family.

The Soviet-trained medical doctor was elected to the National Assembly in 1979 on the People's Redemption Party's platform.