Buhari's Staunch Critic, Junaid Mohammed Is Dead

Mohammed, who trained as a medical doctor, died on Thursday in Kano, SaharaReporters has gathered.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 18, 2021

Second Republic lawmaker from Kano State, Dr Junaid Mohammed, is dead.

Mohammed, who trained as a medical doctor, died on Thursday in Kano, SaharaReporters has gathered.

His brother, Dr Ahmed Salik, a former lecturer with the Bayero University Kano and a former member of the House of Representatives, confirmed his death.

Unconfirmed sources, however, said he died at an isolation centre. His burial is expected to be announced by the family soon.

Minister of Investment and Trade, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo and other sympathizers visited the deceased's house in Kano to sympathize with the family.

The Soviet-trained medical doctor was elected to the National Assembly in 1979 on the People's Redemption Party's platform.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Names Audi As New NSCDC Boss, Nominates Nababa For Correctional Service
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Is Dead
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Manager Of ‘Total Filling Station’ Owned By Former Osun Governor, Oyinlola, In Multi-million Naira Scam
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Busts Another Internet Fraud Training Centre In Abuja, Arrests 27, Including Apprentices
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency We Kidnapped Over 300 Kankara Schoolboys Because Katsina Governor Dared Us – Bandits’ Leader
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Visits Igboho, Canvasses Nigerians Be Allowed To Carry Guns
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Names Audi As New NSCDC Boss, Nominates Nababa For Correctional Service
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Is Dead
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Manager Of ‘Total Filling Station’ Owned By Former Osun Governor, Oyinlola, In Multi-million Naira Scam
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Ex-Customs CG, Dikko, To Be Buried Tomorrow, Friday
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Busts Another Internet Fraud Training Centre In Abuja, Arrests 27, Including Apprentices
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency We Kidnapped Over 300 Kankara Schoolboys Because Katsina Governor Dared Us – Bandits’ Leader
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Visits Igboho, Canvasses Nigerians Be Allowed To Carry Guns
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2021: Soludo Declares Interest In Anambra Governorship Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Bandits Attack Easily Because Nigerians Are Cowards — Defence Minister, Magashi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity I Only Asked Nigerians To Be More Courageous — Defence Minister Defends Comment Amid Backlash
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Operate In Fear As Herdsmen Kill Seven In Edo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
United States of America Democrats Introduce Sweeping Immigration Bill With Eight-year Pathway to US Citizenship
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad