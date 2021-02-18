Council Polls: Delta PDP Chairman Sacks Campaign Chairman, DG Over Inauguration Venue

Barely three days after the inauguration of the Isoko South campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta State for the March 6, 2021 council polls, the campaign council chairman Ferguson Onwo, and Director General, Orezi Esievo, have been sacked.

The sacking, SaharaReporters learnt, followed a disagreement over the venue for the inauguration of sub-committee members and supremacy tussle involving the council chairman, DG, and the local government chairman of the party, Godspower Obaro.

SaharaReporters gathered that the party chairman, Obaro, had directed that the local government council hall be used for the sub-committee inauguration but the campaign council chairman, Onwo, who is also the member representing Isoko South constituency 2 in the state House of Assembly and the DG, Esievo, who is executive assistant to the state governor, kicked against such a move because the hall in question is government property and not the party's property.

The council chairman and the DG, it was gathered, to avoid any backlash from the general public, decided to move the event to Onwo's constituency office in Olomoro town which has a larger space like the council hall.

However, this infuriated the party chairman as he perceived their action as insubordination and therefore sacked the two campaign council officials with a summons to appear before a disciplinary committee.

A letter of invitation titled, "Invitation To Appear Before Disciplinary Committee," signed by the Isoko South PDP chairman, Godspower Obaro, obtained by our correspondent, directed the campaign council chairman, Ferguson Onwo, and Director General, Orezi Esievo, to appear before the party's disciplinary committee and "explain your role in sabotaging the efforts of our party, PDP, towards our victory at the forthcoming LGA polls."

As at the time of filing in this report, controversy continued to trail the sacking of the two campaign council officials and the recent composition of the Isoko South PDP campaign council for the March 6, 2021 council polls in the state as youths of the party condemned in its entirety the composition of the council mainly dominated by what they called "old cargo politicians".

The youths and members of the party described the sacking of the two officials as an action brought about by an 'inferiority complex' on the part of the party chairman.

They described the composition of the campaign council as the "gathering of old political cargoes".

SaharaReporters also gathered that the chairman of the party in the local government council, Godspower Obaro, working under instructions of some party leaders who installed him, had on Monday constituted the campaign council for the March council polls with old politicians currently holding political offices and others who had headed various positions decades ago.

Lamenting the development, an immediate past councillor in the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, "It is a big shame that the list released by my party, the PDP in Isoko South, for the campaign council for the March 6 local government election contained only old politicians while leaving out the vibrant youths and young party men and women with fresh blood to do the work. These old politicians are supposed to be advisers and we report to them."

Meanwhile, a former vice-chairman of Isoko South Local Government Area and PDP chieftain, Dickson Ebegbare, has rejected his appointment as a member of the protocol sub-committee for the March council polls.

Ebegbare in an open letter of rejection to the Isoko South PDP chairman, said, "You are by this notice informed that I have rejected your offer of appointment as a member of your so-called protocol sub-committee member. Be inform that the PDP as a party is not anybody's personal heritage but a political party where consultations and respect for members hierarchy are observed. Others can take your selfish and nepotistic style of leadership, certainly not me."