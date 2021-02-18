EFCC Busts Another Internet Fraud Training Centre In Abuja, Arrests 27, Including Apprentices

Operatives of the Abuja zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have uncovered another training centre allegedly set up for the grooming of internet fraudsters.

The ‘academy’ located in the Arab Contractors Area of Mpape Hills, a suburb of Abuja, was discovered when operatives, acting on intelligence, stormed the base on Thursday and arrested 27 internet fraud suspects.

This development comes few weeks after the anti-graft agency discovered an internet fraud academy in the Bwari axis of Abuja, where 10 suspects said to be learning the trade of cyber trickery were nabbed.

A statement by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the coordinator of the Mpape centre is one 30-year-old Emmanuel Clement.

It added that Clement's students are mostly young school leavers, including ladies between the ages of 18 and 25.

The statement titled, ‘EFCC uncovers another internet fraud training centre in Abuja,’ said, “Items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Venza car, 30 mobile phones and one laptop.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”