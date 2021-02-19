Call Us When There Is Attack By Fulani Herdsmen In Your Domains, OPC, Agbekoya, Others Tell Yoruba Traditional Rulers

The groups went further to urge the paramount rulers and traditional leaders in Yorubaland to alert them whenever there is any assault in their territories.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 19, 2021

Odua Peoples Congress, Agbekoya, Hunters Group, Isokan Ile Yoruba, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Ibarapa Group, and Community Society Awareness Initiative have all expressed their preparation to defend Yorubaland against invasion by killer Fulani herdsmen.
 
This was contained in a communique released after their joint meeting under the auspices of the South-West Security Stakeholders on Friday in Lagos.

The groups went further to urge the paramount rulers and traditional leaders in Yorubaland to alert them whenever there is any assault in their territories.

The communique read in part, “The meeting reviewed recent security concerns in the nation generally and Oodua land in particular.
 
“The meeting shared the concern of the people in general and prominent Nigerians, especially about the security situation in the land.
 
“The meeting noted the exasperation inherent in the statement of Chief of Defence Staff of the nation calling on Nigerians to defend themselves. This is clearly an official endorsement of self-defence.
 
“The meeting feared the situation if not addressed signals a grievous national crisis. The meeting, therefore, called on the government to quickly arrest the apparent descent into anarchy.
 
“The meeting aligned with the call of the governors of South-West that President Muhammadu Buhari should prove his innocence in the carnage being perpetrated by herders by not only unambiguously condemning the nefarious acts but also take clear steps to exterminate it.
 
“The meeting stressed the point that multinational states such as Nigeria must be built on respect for different human components making up the sovereign nation.”
 
“The meeting re-emphasised the call for a return to pure federalism, which was the political arrangement leaders of the nation endorsed by leaders of the nation at independence. This will allow various nations in the country to take proper control of their affairs including security.
 
“Meanwhile, the meeting urged Obas and traditional leaders of Yorubaland not to hesitate to invite any of the groups listed above in the event of any threat to the security of every Yoruba man by invading groups anywhere in our land.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity West Africa Won't Contain Us If Any Crisis Should Lead To Mass Exodus Of Nigerians— Tinubu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity JUST IN: Bandits Abduct 17 Nursing Mothers On Their Way To Wedding Ceremony In Katsina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Islamic Cleric, Gumi, Niger SSG Meet Bandits In Forest, Appeal For Release Of Abductees
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Only Asked Nigerians To Be More Courageous — Defence Minister Defends Comment Amid Backlash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity We Won't Accept Relocation Of Shasha Market As Fighting Has Stopped —Shasha Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Have Been Neglected, Farmers Given More Attention —Niger Governor
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Names Audi As New NSCDC Boss, Nominates Nababa For Correctional Service
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Can't Have Peace When National Security Council Has 9 Northerners Out Of 11– Ex-Ogun Military Governor
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Cross River Police Parade Secondary Schoolgirl Caught With Gun, Who Says She's A Cult Member
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity West Africa Won't Contain Us If Any Crisis Should Lead To Mass Exodus Of Nigerians— Tinubu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity JUST IN: Bandits Abduct 17 Nursing Mothers On Their Way To Wedding Ceremony In Katsina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Entertainment Paternity Scandal: Shina Peters Reacts To Claims He Abandoned Son He Had With Late Actress, Funmi Martins
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Islamic Cleric, Gumi, Niger SSG Meet Bandits In Forest, Appeal For Release Of Abductees
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military Second Nigeria/Biafra War Has Just Started But We Will Defend Our Land — IPOB
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity I Only Asked Nigerians To Be More Courageous — Defence Minister Defends Comment Amid Backlash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Visits Igboho, Canvasses Nigerians Be Allowed To Carry Guns
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Extorts, Assaults Friend For Allegedly Dating Her Boyfriend, Films And Posts It On Social Media
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad