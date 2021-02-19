Call Us When There Is Attack By Fulani Herdsmen In Your Domains, OPC, Agbekoya, Others Tell Yoruba Traditional Rulers

Odua Peoples Congress, Agbekoya, Hunters Group, Isokan Ile Yoruba, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Ibarapa Group, and Community Society Awareness Initiative have all expressed their preparation to defend Yorubaland against invasion by killer Fulani herdsmen.



This was contained in a communique released after their joint meeting under the auspices of the South-West Security Stakeholders on Friday in Lagos.

The groups went further to urge the paramount rulers and traditional leaders in Yorubaland to alert them whenever there is any assault in their territories.

The communique read in part, “The meeting reviewed recent security concerns in the nation generally and Oodua land in particular.



“The meeting shared the concern of the people in general and prominent Nigerians, especially about the security situation in the land.



“The meeting noted the exasperation inherent in the statement of Chief of Defence Staff of the nation calling on Nigerians to defend themselves. This is clearly an official endorsement of self-defence.



“The meeting feared the situation if not addressed signals a grievous national crisis. The meeting, therefore, called on the government to quickly arrest the apparent descent into anarchy.



“The meeting aligned with the call of the governors of South-West that President Muhammadu Buhari should prove his innocence in the carnage being perpetrated by herders by not only unambiguously condemning the nefarious acts but also take clear steps to exterminate it.



“The meeting stressed the point that multinational states such as Nigeria must be built on respect for different human components making up the sovereign nation.”



“The meeting re-emphasised the call for a return to pure federalism, which was the political arrangement leaders of the nation endorsed by leaders of the nation at independence. This will allow various nations in the country to take proper control of their affairs including security.



“Meanwhile, the meeting urged Obas and traditional leaders of Yorubaland not to hesitate to invite any of the groups listed above in the event of any threat to the security of every Yoruba man by invading groups anywhere in our land.”

