Federal Police Have Failed, Nigeria Can Amend Constitution To Have State Police In 10 Days — Ekweremadu

Ekweremadu, the immediate past Deputy Senate President, also said that Nigeria can create state police within 10 days to address the disturbing insecurity in the nation. He said this would be possible with the right political drive in place.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 19, 2021

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Committee on Electoral Reforms and Constitutional Amendment, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on Thursday, said the federal policing structure existing in the country cannot solve the current security challenges.
 
He said this in an address during the inauguration of the committee at the PDP National Headquarters, in Abuja.


 
Ekweremadu, who was also the Chairman of the Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution in the 7th and 8th National Assemblies, observed that there was a general agreement that the present centralised system of policing has failed woefully.
 
He said, “The weaknesses in our structure and the Constitution we operate, have never been as pronounced as they are today. Some of us forewarned that feeding bottle federalism would only continue to increase our appetite for wealth sharing and guzzling, kill our propensity to create wealth, make us poorer. It is regrettable to say that the chicken has come home to roost.
 
“In the absence of state police, the security of lives and property has practically collapsed. So long as we run a dysfunctional centralised policing, for that long will our insecurity-induced pains and losses continue to rise. The community policing initiative is illusory, cosmetic, ephemeral, inorganic, and will certainly not change anything.
 
“With the right political will, the amendments to the Constitution to achieve decentralised police and secure lives and property can be achieved in 10 days.”

