My Leg May Be Amputated If Not Granted Bail, Maina Tells Court

A former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, on Friday told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that his leg might be amputated if not granted bail to have adequate medicare.

Maina, through his counsel, Sani Katu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, told Justice Okon Abang at the resumed trial.

Maina in court

Katu said his client was taken to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, because of his worsening health condition and the medical report was exhibited in the bail application.

The lawyer, who said that Kuje Correctional Centre where Maina was kept did not have the facility to attend to his state of health, added that if not granted bail, his leg might be amputated.

Maina had, on January 20, approached Justice Abang for another bail after his arrest for jumping the first bail.

Maina, in a motion on notice dated and filed on December 24, 2020, brought by one of his lawyers, Anayo Adibe, said the application became necessary over his worsening health condition.

In the motion, the ex-pension boss told the court that he had reasonable and responsible sureties who were willing to act as sureties if granted bail.