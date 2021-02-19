New Olu Of Warri Chosen, Announcement To Be Made Soon

The late Emiko died in December 2020 from COVID-19 related complications.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 19, 2021

A new Olu of Warri has been chosen to succeed the late Ogiame Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko, SaharaReporters has learnt. 

The late Emiko died in December 2020 from COVID-19 related complications. 

A source in the palace to SaharaReporters that the person chosen for the throne is the late Olu of Warri's 37-year-old son. 

"A formal announcement will be made in two days after completion of palace rituals," the source added. 

Emiko, the 20th Olu of Warri, died a week after his fifth coronation anniversary.

He was among the contacts of the late Major General John Irefin, who died on December 10, 2020 in Abuja from COVID-19 complications.

He was born on March 19, 1955 to Olu Erejuwa II who reigned between 1951 and 1986.

He succeeded his younger brother, Ogiame Atuwatse II, on December 12, 2015 at an elaborate ceremony at Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Names Audi As New NSCDC Boss, Nominates Nababa For Correctional Service
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Is Dead
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Visits Igboho, Canvasses Nigerians Be Allowed To Carry Guns
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Extorts, Assaults Friend For Allegedly Dating Her Boyfriend, Films And Posts It On Social Media
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
United States of America Democrats Introduce Sweeping Immigration Bill With Eight-year Pathway to US Citizenship
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Operate In Fear As Herdsmen Kill Seven In Edo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Names Audi As New NSCDC Boss, Nominates Nababa For Correctional Service
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Is Dead
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Visits Igboho, Canvasses Nigerians Be Allowed To Carry Guns
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Ex-Customs CG, Dikko, To Be Buried Tomorrow, Friday
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Extorts, Assaults Friend For Allegedly Dating Her Boyfriend, Films And Posts It On Social Media
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
United States of America Democrats Introduce Sweeping Immigration Bill With Eight-year Pathway to US Citizenship
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Operate In Fear As Herdsmen Kill Seven In Edo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Can't Have Peace When National Security Council Has 9 Northerners Out Of 11– Ex-Ogun Military Governor
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Only Asked Nigerians To Be More Courageous — Defence Minister Defends Comment Amid Backlash
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Islamic Cleric, Gumi, Niger SSG Meet Bandits In Forest, Appeal For Release Of Abductees
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
South Africa S'Africa President, Ramaphosa Eases Visa Restrictions For Nigerians, Others To Boost Tourism, Economy
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 2021: Soludo Declares Interest In Anambra Governorship Election
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad