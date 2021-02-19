New Olu Of Warri Chosen, Announcement To Be Made Soon

A new Olu of Warri has been chosen to succeed the late Ogiame Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The late Emiko died in December 2020 from COVID-19 related complications.



A source in the palace to SaharaReporters that the person chosen for the throne is the late Olu of Warri's 37-year-old son.

"A formal announcement will be made in two days after completion of palace rituals," the source added.

Emiko, the 20th Olu of Warri, died a week after his fifth coronation anniversary.

He was among the contacts of the late Major General John Irefin, who died on December 10, 2020 in Abuja from COVID-19 complications.

He was born on March 19, 1955 to Olu Erejuwa II who reigned between 1951 and 1986.

He succeeded his younger brother, Ogiame Atuwatse II, on December 12, 2015 at an elaborate ceremony at Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri.