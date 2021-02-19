S'Africa President, Ramaphosa Eases Visa Restrictions For Nigerians, Others To Boost Tourism, Economy

"Work is underway with the relevant departments to reform our visa and immigration regime to attract skills and grow the tourism sector.“

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 19, 2021

Nigeria is among the countries South Africa is looking to as it seeks to import skills and boost tourism in the wake of the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his State of the Nation address on Thursday evening.

"Work is underway with the relevant departments to reform our visa and immigration regime to attract skills and grow the tourism sector.

"As international travel starts to recover in the wake of COVID-19, we will undertake a full roll-out of e-visas to visitors from China, India, Nigeria, Kenya and ten other countries," Ramaphosa said.

"The revised list of critical skills will be published for public comment by the Department of Home Affairs within one week to ensure that the final version reflects the skills needed by the economy," the president added.

Over 150 Indian companies with a presence in South Africa have already contributed to skill development in a wide range of areas. Among the leaders in skill transfer has been the Tata Group and automotive manufacturer Mahindra, a report by moneycontrol.com stated.

In terms of tourism, India has evolved to become one of the countries with many tourists visiting South Africa.

Ramaphosa's address also covered a wide range of issues that included the roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccination programme; growing international investor interest in South Africa; addressing the persistent shortage of electricity in the country; fighting crime, especially gender-based violence; and the establishment of a National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council which will report directly to Parliament.

"Defeating the COVID-19 pandemic is the top priority for South Africa," he said.

The president gave details of the first phase of South Africa''s vaccination programme targeted at healthcare and other frontline workers.

"We will now use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is effective against the 501Y.V2 variant. We have secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine," Ramaphosa said, without referring to the controversy created by the announcement earlier in the week that a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which were delivered by the Serum Institute last week have been found to have limited efficacy.

These vaccines were to have started the phase one vaccination campaign this week.

"The health and safety of our people remain our paramount concern. We will continue to use the science-driven approach that has served us well since the earliest days of the pandemic," the president asserted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

South Africa Nigeria Demands AU Action Over Renewed South Africa Xenophobia
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
South Africa South African Police Kill 27 Year Old Nigerian Man
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Odinkalu Calls For Review Of CCTV Footage Of Nigerian Strangled In South Africa
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians In South Africa Protest, Demand Sowore's Release
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Opinion South Africans Vs Nigerians: Nigerians React, Want Buhari To Take Action On Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Business Xenophobia: Shoprite, MTN Close Outlets In Lagos Over Fear Of Attack
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Names Audi As New NSCDC Boss, Nominates Nababa For Correctional Service
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Is Dead
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Ex-Customs CG, Dikko, To Be Buried Tomorrow, Friday
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Visits Igboho, Canvasses Nigerians Be Allowed To Carry Guns
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Police Operate In Fear As Herdsmen Kill Seven In Edo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Busts Another Internet Fraud Training Centre In Abuja, Arrests 27, Including Apprentices
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
United States of America Democrats Introduce Sweeping Immigration Bill With Eight-year Pathway to US Citizenship
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Only Asked Nigerians To Be More Courageous — Defence Minister Defends Comment Amid Backlash
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 2021: Soludo Declares Interest In Anambra Governorship Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency We Kidnapped Over 300 Kankara Schoolboys Because Katsina Governor Dared Us – Bandits’ Leader
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Islam We're Still Investigating Our Officer Alleged To Be Sleeping With Married Woman In Kano Hotel— Hisbah
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Manager Of ‘Total Filling Station’ Owned By Former Osun Governor, Oyinlola, In Multi-million Naira Scam
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad