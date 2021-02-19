Three Years After Kidnap: Intensify Prayers For Release Of Leah Sharibu's, Pastor Adeboye Tells Clerics, Parents

The clergyman also urged all parents to use whatever influence they have to ensure that Leah Sharibu, as well as other children in captivity, are released.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 19, 2021

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called for prayers for the release of Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl in captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement titled, "A Call for Release of Leah Sharibu," which he signed and issued on Friday, Adeboye directed all pastors in the RCCG all over the world to intensify their prayers for Sharibu’s release.

Leah Sharibu

The clergyman also urged all parents to use whatever influence they have to ensure that Leah Sharibu, as well as other children in captivity, are released. 

He said, “I, hereby again call and direct all pastors in the Redeemed Christian Church of God all over the world not to stop but to intensify their prayers for the release of Leah Sharibu.

“I also call on every parent, all over the world, to use whatever influence they have, to ensure that Leah Sharibu, as well as other children in captivity, are released. We shall not relent in our prayers.”

Adeboye's message comes exactly three years after Sharibu and 109 other schoolgirls of Government Girls' Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Leah Sheribu Gives Birth To Baby Boy For Boko Haram Commander After Being Forced To Convert To Islam 0 Comments 1 Year Ago

On March 21, 2018, the Nigerian government announced the release of 106 kidnapped children, which included 104 Dapchi schoolgirls. 

The remaining two children released were said to be a girl who was not a pupil of the school and not kidnapped with them and a boy. 

Five of the Dapchi schoolgirls were said to have died on the day they were kidnapped, leaving only Sharibu behind with the terrorists. 

Sharibu's parents later said the group did not release their daughter because she refused to convert to Islam. 

The Dapchi incident came about four years after 276 schoolgirls were kidnapped from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno State, the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency. 

Similarly, 344 schoolboys were kidnapped on December 11, 2020, from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, and released six days later. 

On Wednesday, 27 schoolboys along with some staff members and their relations were kidnapped from Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State. 

One of the students was killed while the abductees have still not been released as of the time of filing this report. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency We Kidnapped Over 300 Kankara Schoolboys Because Katsina Governor Dared Us – Bandits’ Leader
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency UNVEILED: Kagara School Kidnap: Names Of Some Staff Members Abducted From Government Science School Revealed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Terrorism We’ll Take On Terrorists In Our Land –IPOB
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Borno Governor, Zulum, Tasks Military On Displaced Boko Haram Victims
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Boko Haram How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through International Trade In Smoked Fish
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Travellers, Kidnap Soldier, Three Humanitarian Workers In Borno
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Names Audi As New NSCDC Boss, Nominates Nababa For Correctional Service
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Can't Have Peace When National Security Council Has 9 Northerners Out Of 11– Ex-Ogun Military Governor
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Cross River Police Parade Secondary Schoolgirl Caught With Gun, Who Says She's A Cult Member
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity West Africa Won't Contain Us If Any Crisis Should Lead To Mass Exodus Of Nigerians— Tinubu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity JUST IN: Bandits Abduct 17 Nursing Mothers On Their Way To Wedding Ceremony In Katsina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Entertainment Paternity Scandal: Shina Peters Reacts To Claims He Abandoned Son He Had With Late Actress, Funmi Martins
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Islamic Cleric, Gumi, Niger SSG Meet Bandits In Forest, Appeal For Release Of Abductees
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Call Us When There Is Attack By Fulani Herdsmen In Your Domains, OPC, Agbekoya, Others Tell Yoruba Traditional Rulers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Second Nigeria/Biafra War Has Just Started But We Will Defend Our Land — IPOB
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity I Only Asked Nigerians To Be More Courageous — Defence Minister Defends Comment Amid Backlash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Visits Igboho, Canvasses Nigerians Be Allowed To Carry Guns
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad