BREAKING: Bandits Currently Attacking Another Community In Niger State

Armed men suspected to be bandits are currently attacking Gurmana in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the heavily armed bandits came into the village Saturday evening, shooting sporadically.

“They are currently shooting sporadically into the air and on target, which has resulted in many casualties.

“In the process of running away for safety, unspecified numbers of people have been drowned in River Kaduna,” a villager told SaharaReporters.

The attack comes a few days after bandits stormed Government Science College (GSC) in Kagara, abducting many students and staff members.

While one student who tried to escape was gunned down, a staff member escaped from captivity.

According to the state government, 27 students, three teachers, two non-teaching staff and nine family members of the staff staying in the quarters were taken away by the gunmen.

