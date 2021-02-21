Army Chief Gives Troops 48 Hours To Recapture Local Governments Overrun By Boko Haram

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, has given troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-East 48-hour ultimatum to recapture Marte and Ngala local government areas of Borno State, which were recently attacked and taken over by the Boko Haram fighters.

He also ordered troops to clear Kirenowa, Kirta, Wulgo, Chikingudo communities of Marte and Ngala LGAs in the state.

Attahiru gave the ultimatum on Sunday while addressing troops of the Nigerian Army Super Camp 9, Dikwa.

The army chief said, “You should rest assured of all support you require in this very onerous task. I have just spoken to the Theatre Commander and the General Officer Commanding 7 Division. You must not let this nation down. Go back and do the needful and I will be right behind you.

“You are aware of the recent attacks on Dikwa and Marte, you should not allow this to happen again, go after them and clear these bastards. Areas around Marte, Chikingudu, Wulgo, Kirenowa, and Kirta must be cleared in the next 48 hours.

“I have spoken with your Commanders, we are going to provide you with the equipment and weapons you need to end this war. We are also going to address the issue of overstaying in the theatre. No more issue of overstaying.”

Also addressing the residents of Dikwa and those who fled the recent onslaught in Marte, and now taking refuge in Dikwa, the army chief said, “I want to assure you that we are going to protect you. Not only that, we are going to clear Marte, Kireenuwa, Wulgo, Kirta, and their environs. What we need from you are your cooperation and prayers.”

It is not only Marte and Ngala LGAs which have come under the onslaughts of the insurgents in the past days.

Many residents of Biu Local Government Area of Borno State also fled their houses when the Boko Haram terrorists attacked four communities in the area only last weekend, a military source told SaharaReporters.

Biu is the local government area of the immediate Chief of Army Staff, Yusuf Buratai. It is also where the Nigerian Army University is located.

SaharaReporters gathered that the attacks on the villages were not repelled.

The source said the gunmen carted away foodstuffs and livestock, adding that over 200 houses were burnt down by the insurgents.

“They burnt down over 200 houses, schools, and some shops in the villages,” said the source.

“They also took away so many people whom they caught while trying to escape.”

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

The terror group wants an Islamic caliphate in the region.