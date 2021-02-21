Bandits Abduct 91-year-old Traditional Ruler, 12 Women In Fresh Attack On Katsina Communities

SaharaReporters gathered that the Galadiman Kunduru is the father of a permanent secretary in the Katsina Governor’s office, Alhaji Kasimu Ibrahim, popularly known as Simo.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2021

Suspected bandits have abducted the 91-year-old traditional ruler of Kunduru community in Katsina State, only identified as Alhaji Ibrahim.

The monarch was on Friday night whisked away by gunmen who stormed the town on motorcycles, a source said.

In a related development, gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped 12 women in the Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

The women were said to be travelling to Funtua from Mai Gora to collect loans provided by a bank through a family support programme.

Residents said the bandits had yet to contact any of the relations of the victims as of press time.

Katsina is one of the states most affected by terrorism and banditry in Nigeria's North-West region.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later. 

Also on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were also kidnapped but rescued shortly after.

SaharaReporters, New York

