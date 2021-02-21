BREAKING: Bandits Affiliated To Shekau-led Boko Haram Release Abducted Passengers In Niger State

The passengers on board a Niger State Transport Authority bus were last Sunday abducted in Kundu village, near Zungeru in the Yakila District of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2021

Armed bandits affiliated to the Abubakar Shekau-led faction of Boko Haram, Jama’atu Ahlussunnah Lidda’awati Wal Jihad, have released about 21 passengers abducted in Niger State.

The passengers on board a Niger State Transport Authority bus were last Sunday abducted in Kundu village, near Zungeru in the Yakila District of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

SaharaReporters Media

The incident, according to reports, occurred around 3 pm when the bandits waited in ambush as the public transport vehicle ran into the blockade.

A video released by the group seen by SaharaReporters on Wednesday shows the passengers begging the Nigerian government “to do something” about their release.

Some children and women were seen crying and pleading for the government to pay the N500 million ransom demanded by the group to facilitate their release.

Also in the video, one of the gunmen can be heard speaking in Hausa, dictating to the victims what to say.

The bandits as well displayed their arsenal of weapons in a show of strength, threatening to kill their hostages if the government failed to pay the ransom or tried to secure their release by force.

The Niger State Government however on Sunday confirmed the release of all the passengers on its verified Twitter page.

“The Niger State Government has succeeded in securing the release of all Abducted ‪#RescueNSTAPassengers‬. Details shortly,” @GovNiger tweeted.

Boko Haram had in June 2020 released a video and confirmed its link with the armed groups operating in the North-West and North-Central part of the country.

Two months later, the group released another video where its members were gathered in an open field said to be located in Niger State to celebrate Eid-el Kabir, a Muslim festival.

The footage also showed about three fighters sending Eid greetings in Hausa, English, and Fulfulde to viewers.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Buhari Has Failed, He Should Step Down If He Can't Secure Nigerians—CSOs
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Call Us When There Is Attack By Fulani Herdsmen In Your Domains, OPC, Agbekoya, Others Tell Yoruba Traditional Rulers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity The Bandits I Met In Niger Forest Claimed They Didn’t Know Who Abducted Kagara Students — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abducted Kagara Schoolchildren, Others May Regain Freedom Today — Gumi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Soldiers In Viral Video Taunt Shekau, Dare Him To Come Out
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity JUST IN: Bandits Abduct 17 Nursing Mothers On Their Way To Wedding Ceremony In Katsina
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military THE LIST: Names Of Air Force Officers Killed In Abuja Plane Crash
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Benin Benin Republic Ready To Be Nigeria's 37th State– Foreign Affairs Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Murderers, Miscreants, Hoodlums Have Joined APC — Buhari’s Minister, Aregbesola
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military BREAKING: We Lost Seven Personnel In Abuja Plane Crash — Nigerian Air Force
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How EFCC Backdated Letter To Cover Up Illegal Promotion of Bawa Ahead Of Senate Screening
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military UNVEILED: Identity Of Pilot Who Flew Ill-fated Nigerian Air Force Aircraft
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Police Invite Ondo Leaders To Abuja Over Alleged Killing Of Cow, Community Kicks
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Has Failed, He Should Step Down If He Can't Secure Nigerians—CSOs
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Call Us When There Is Attack By Fulani Herdsmen In Your Domains, OPC, Agbekoya, Others Tell Yoruba Traditional Rulers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics S'West Governors Responsible For Killings In Sasha Market, Others – Senate President, Lawan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Gunmen Kill Okowa's Aide, Four Policemen, Cart-Away Rifles
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity The Bandits I Met In Niger Forest Claimed They Didn’t Know Who Abducted Kagara Students — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad