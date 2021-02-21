BREAKING: Police Arrest Rochas Okorocha For Allegedly Destroying Imo Government, Security Vehicles

SaharaReporters gathered that Okorocha, who is also a former governor of the state, was arrested for allegedly destroying government and security vehicles and also breaking into a property the government had seized from his wife, Nkechi.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2021

The police in Imo State on Sunday arrested the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha.

SaharaReporters gathered that Okorocha, who is also a former governor of the state, was arrested for allegedly destroying government and security vehicles and also breaking into a property the government had seized from his wife, Nkechi.

The state Commissioner for Lands, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, on Friday, said the government had recovered Royal Palm Estate on Akachi Road, Owerri, allegedly belonging to Nkechi.

Onuegbu added that the government had sealed up the place till further notice.

He said the seizure was in compliance with the directive of the Imo State gazette on the report of the Judicial Commission of Enquiry on the recovery of lands and other related matters.

He said, “This is as a result of the recommendation of the commission that all illegal lands and structures acquired by the administrations between 2006 and 2019 should be taken over by the government.”

The commissioner said the current administration was doing everything to recover all the stolen properties of the state, especially those carted away by the previous administration.

Onuegbu added that in line with the 3Rs mantra initiative of Governor Hope Uzodinma, the state must continue to work in line with the relevant laws and recommendations of government agencies and commissions no matter whose ox is gored.

SaharaReporters gathered that Okorocha on Sunday stormed the estate and warned Uzodinma and security operatives to stay off the property.

“On arrival, he demanded to enter the estate, telling the security personnel guarding the place that there was no court order to back up the sealing of the building,” a source said.

“Hence, he insisted on entering the building, which he eventually did after the locks were broken by his men.

“Gunshots started when two of Uzodinma’s aides, Chinasa Nwaneri and Eric Uwakwe, arrived at the place with another group of police officers and young men.

“Open confrontation started, leading to sporadic shooting. One of Okorocha’s men got hit by a bullet.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Invite Ondo Leaders To Abuja Over Alleged Killing Of Cow, Community Kicks
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Murderers, Miscreants, Hoodlums Have Joined APC — Buhari’s Minister, Aregbesola
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How EFCC Backdated Letter To Cover Up Illegal Promotion of Bawa Ahead Of Senate Screening
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police UPDATED: Why We Arrested Former Imo Governor, Okorocha - Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Benin Benin Republic Ready To Be Nigeria's 37th State– Foreign Affairs Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Two Feared Killed, Several Injured As Okorocha, Uzodinma's Supporters Clash Over Seized Estate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military THE LIST: Names Of Air Force Officers Killed In Abuja Plane Crash
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military UNVEILED: Identity Of Pilot Who Flew Ill-fated Nigerian Air Force Aircraft
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military BREAKING: We Lost Seven Personnel In Abuja Plane Crash — Nigerian Air Force
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Police Invite Ondo Leaders To Abuja Over Alleged Killing Of Cow, Community Kicks
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Murderers, Miscreants, Hoodlums Have Joined APC — Buhari’s Minister, Aregbesola
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How EFCC Backdated Letter To Cover Up Illegal Promotion of Bawa Ahead Of Senate Screening
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police UPDATED: Why We Arrested Former Imo Governor, Okorocha - Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Benin Benin Republic Ready To Be Nigeria's 37th State– Foreign Affairs Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Two Feared Killed, Several Injured As Okorocha, Uzodinma's Supporters Clash Over Seized Estate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Has Failed, He Should Step Down If He Can't Secure Nigerians—CSOs
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics S'West Governors Responsible For Killings In Sasha Market, Others – Senate President, Lawan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Gunmen Kill Okowa's Aide, Four Policemen, Cart-Away Rifles
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad