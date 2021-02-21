BREAKING: Six Feared Dead As Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Abuja

A Nigerian Air Force NAF201, a B350 aircraft on Sunday crashlanded in Abuja.

SaharaReporters gathered that the aircraft departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 10:33 am with six persons on board, including 2 crew members.

The plane reported engine failure at 10:39 am and crashlanded on the final approach path of Abuja runway 22 at 10:48 am.

VIDEO: Scores Feared Dead As Chartered Plane Crashes in Abuja, Burn To Ashes pic.twitter.com/ydPHNoHxhG — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) February 21, 2021

Fire services are already at the scene of the accident.

All six persons on board were reported to have died.

Confirming the incident, Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation said, “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm and wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”