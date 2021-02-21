Gunmen Kill Okowa's Aide, Four Policemen, Cart-Away Rifles

On Saturday evening, he was killed along Crudas axis by Akintola Road, Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2021

Unknown gunmen in a white Venza car have killed the Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Youth Development, Okiemute Sowho, also known as Daddy K.

On Saturday evening, he was killed along Crudas axis by Akintola Road, Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

Sources said the killing might have been carried out by assassins as nothing was stolen from the deceased after being shot dead.

Giving details of the killings of the governor's aide and the four mobile policemen, a source, who does not want his name mentioned, told SaharaReporters that the governor's aide, who is in his early 40s, was shot at a close range.

"Okiemute was rushed by sympathizers to a private hospital in the area where doctors confirmed him dead on arrival. His corpse was immediately deposited in the morgue," the source said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, confirmed the murder of  Sowho.

"Yes, we have a report that an aide to the governor was killed; though, we are yet to get detail," he said.

Meanwhile, two policemen were reportedly ambushed and killed at the Mile 5 area of Ugbolu and Illah communities near Asaba, Delta State capital.

"Just on Thursday here, along the popular airport road in Effurun, a mobile policeman was killed by gunmen and their service rifles were carted away. On Sunday last week, another mobile policeman on escort duty was killed by gunmen at a church in Otor-Ogor near Ughelli and had his service rifle also carted away."

SaharaReporters gathered that recent attacks on police officers and police formations in different parts of the state have prompted the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ali, to order security reinforcement at the state police headquarters in Asaba over fears of a likely attack.

"In order not to be taken unawares, the CP on Tuesday had an emergency security meeting with all area commanders, divisional police officers and unit commanders in the state to brainstorm on how to tackle the rise in crime in the state."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Benin Benin Republic Ready To Be Nigeria's 37th State– Foreign Affairs Minister
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How EFCC Backdated Letter To Cover Up Illegal Promotion of Bawa Ahead Of Senate Screening
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics We Have No Plan To Make Benin 37th State of Nigeria –Ministry
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics S'West Governors Responsible For Killings In Sasha Market, Others – Senate President, Lawan
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Imo Government Seizes Okorocha's Royal Palm Estate
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Adeboye Disowns ‘Prayer Points’ Against Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Benin Benin Republic Ready To Be Nigeria's 37th State– Foreign Affairs Minister
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How EFCC Backdated Letter To Cover Up Illegal Promotion of Bawa Ahead Of Senate Screening
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics We Have No Plan To Make Benin 37th State of Nigeria –Ministry
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Soldiers In Viral Video Taunt Shekau, Dare Him To Come Out
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Call Us When There Is Attack By Fulani Herdsmen In Your Domains, OPC, Agbekoya, Others Tell Yoruba Traditional Rulers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Army Killing Innocent People In Orlu—Residents
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics S'West Governors Responsible For Killings In Sasha Market, Others – Senate President, Lawan
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Cross River Police Parade Secondary Schoolgirl Caught With Gun, Who Says She's A Cult Member
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Imo Government Seizes Okorocha's Royal Palm Estate
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Residents Flee As B'Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Community, Kill Many
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Adeboye Disowns ‘Prayer Points’ Against Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Sex Trafficker Arrested, Jailed In Italy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad