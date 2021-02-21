National Parent-Teacher Association Condemns Kagara Secondary School Abduction

SaharaReporters had reported how gunmen suspected to be bandits stormed the school on Wednesday, abducting many students and staff members.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2021

The Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) has condemned the savage attack on Wednesday on Government Science College, Kagara in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State in which some staff members and students of the school were abducted.

While one student who tried to escape was gunned down, a member of staff luckily broke loose from captivity.

According to the state government, 27 students, 3 teachers, two non-teaching staff members, and 9 relations of the staff members staying in the quarters were taken away by the gunmen.

Describing the incident as a very sad development, National President NAPTAN, Haruna Danjuma, in a statement sympathised with the families of the abducted persons.

The statement read, “We received with shock the news of the kidnapping of students and teachers of Government Secondary School, Kagara, Niger State.

“Attacks and kidnapping in our schools are giving the Association and any well-meaning citizen serious concern considering its consequences on our national lives and development 

“The association is calling on government at all levels in the country to do the needful to nip the scourge in the bud by employing both human and material resources to mitigate if not eradicate banditry and other criminal activities in Nigeria.

“We equally call on all stakeholders to assist schools within their domain on intelligence gathering and surveillance to avert future occurrences.

“Lastly, we commiserate with the government and the people of Niger State, particularly the parents of the innocent students captured and families of the deceased student and urge the government and stakeholders to do the needful to ensure the immediate release of the students and their teachers who are in captivity.”

