Oyo Rep Member Gives Goats to Widows, Others For Empowerment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker said many of the beneficiaries felt having goats in their backyards would make them financially stable since the she-goats were of special breeds and could produce between three to four offspring twice a year.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2021

A member of the House of Representatives from Ibadan Northwest/Southwest Federal Constituency, Stanley Olajide, at the weekend empowered 300 women in his constituency comprising widows and aged and vulnerable women. 

The former US-based lawmaker said he carried out the empowerment programme based on the popular demand of his people.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker said many of the beneficiaries felt having goats in their backyards would make them financially stable since the she-goats were of special breeds and could produce between three to four offspring twice a year.

Olajide said, "I did this in conjunction with the Department of Animal Husbandry Services, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. I facilitated and empowered majorly women/widows and the indigenous females within my constituency with breeding and caring of animals."

Olajide, popularly known as Odidiomo, added, "I prepare them with the basic required skills through training and later handed the participants live goats and financial back-up for full engagement.

"We carefully selected the participants having identified their area of interest and needs. It is also worthy to state here that this project was facilitated based on request, as I have always promised that any request from my constituents shall be given high consideration and within my capability/capacity, it shall be done."

He said contrary to the opinions of his critics, the empowerment was another novel idea in addition to other programmes he had carried out like the donation of cars; giving educational support programmes, including cash awards as bursaries; training of over 500 youths in paint making and marketing, amongst others.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Benin Benin Republic Ready To Be Nigeria's 37th State– Foreign Affairs Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Murderers, Miscreants, Hoodlums Have Joined APC — Buhari’s Minister, Aregbesola
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How EFCC Backdated Letter To Cover Up Illegal Promotion of Bawa Ahead Of Senate Screening
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Buhari Has Failed, He Should Step Down If He Can't Secure Nigerians—CSOs
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics S'West Governors Responsible For Killings In Sasha Market, Others – Senate President, Lawan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Gunmen Kill Okowa's Aide, Four Policemen, Cart-Away Rifles
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military THE LIST: Names Of Air Force Officers Killed In Abuja Plane Crash
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Benin Benin Republic Ready To Be Nigeria's 37th State– Foreign Affairs Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Murderers, Miscreants, Hoodlums Have Joined APC — Buhari’s Minister, Aregbesola
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military BREAKING: We Lost Seven Personnel In Abuja Plane Crash — Nigerian Air Force
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How EFCC Backdated Letter To Cover Up Illegal Promotion of Bawa Ahead Of Senate Screening
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military UNVEILED: Identity Of Pilot Who Flew Ill-fated Nigerian Air Force Aircraft
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Invite Ondo Leaders To Abuja Over Alleged Killing Of Cow, Community Kicks
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Has Failed, He Should Step Down If He Can't Secure Nigerians—CSOs
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Call Us When There Is Attack By Fulani Herdsmen In Your Domains, OPC, Agbekoya, Others Tell Yoruba Traditional Rulers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics S'West Governors Responsible For Killings In Sasha Market, Others – Senate President, Lawan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Gunmen Kill Okowa's Aide, Four Policemen, Cart-Away Rifles
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity The Bandits I Met In Niger Forest Claimed They Didn’t Know Who Abducted Kagara Students — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad