Oyo Rep Member Gives Goats to Widows, Others For Empowerment

A member of the House of Representatives from Ibadan Northwest/Southwest Federal Constituency, Stanley Olajide, at the weekend empowered 300 women in his constituency comprising widows and aged and vulnerable women.

The former US-based lawmaker said he carried out the empowerment programme based on the popular demand of his people.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker said many of the beneficiaries felt having goats in their backyards would make them financially stable since the she-goats were of special breeds and could produce between three to four offspring twice a year.

Olajide said, "I did this in conjunction with the Department of Animal Husbandry Services, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. I facilitated and empowered majorly women/widows and the indigenous females within my constituency with breeding and caring of animals."

Olajide, popularly known as Odidiomo, added, "I prepare them with the basic required skills through training and later handed the participants live goats and financial back-up for full engagement.

"We carefully selected the participants having identified their area of interest and needs. It is also worthy to state here that this project was facilitated based on request, as I have always promised that any request from my constituents shall be given high consideration and within my capability/capacity, it shall be done."

He said contrary to the opinions of his critics, the empowerment was another novel idea in addition to other programmes he had carried out like the donation of cars; giving educational support programmes, including cash awards as bursaries; training of over 500 youths in paint making and marketing, amongst others.