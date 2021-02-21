Security Operatives At Nigerian Borders Cry Out Over Eight-month Unpaid Allowances

The security officers include those of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2021

Security operatives involved in the Exercise Swift Response along Nigerian borders are currently groaning under heavy debts as a result of the stoppage of their special allowances.

The officers urged the Nigerian government to pay them, and end the operation so that they can go back to their respective families. 

File photo used to illustrate story. NEN

Exercise Swift Response, which is being coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser, was launched in August 2019 when Nigerian borders were closed by President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly against smuggling and for national security.

The security officers include those of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service. 

Speaking to SaharaReporters recently, some of them said they had yet to receive their allowances for the past eight months.

They said the situation was so bad that if not addressed, it could degenerate into a security breach.

A customs officer said hoteliers around border communities had driven most of them out of their hotels due to their inability to settle their bills.

He said, “The last time we were paid was last June. This is not our area of responsibility; we were all drawn from different states to participate in the ongoing border drill. So all the agencies that are participating in it are entitled to Duty Travel Allowance every day but they usually pay at the end of the month. Since last June till this moment that I am speaking to you, we have not been paid.

“You know the operation is being coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser, so this January, he sent a message that he had been pushing for the Minister of Finance to release funds so that they could pay, but the minister is not willing to release the money.

“So, we are stranded here; many of us were evicted from the hotel. You won’t believe that the operational vehicles of Customs and Department of State Services were given to a hotelier as collateral till when they would be able to offset their hotel bills.”

See Also News Security Operatives At Nigerian Borders Lament Six-month Unpaid Allowances 0 Comments 5 Months Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Nigerian Soldiers In Viral Video Taunt Shekau, Dare Him To Come Out
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Army Killing Innocent People In Orlu—Residents
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Residents Protest As Soldier Shoots Truck Driver Over N200 Bribe
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police Police Invite Ondo Leaders To Abuja Over Alleged Killing Of Cow, Community Kicks
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Second Nigeria/Biafra War Has Just Started But We Will Defend Our Land — IPOB
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Releases New Video, Kills Nigerian Soldier, Policeman
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Benin Benin Republic Ready To Be Nigeria's 37th State– Foreign Affairs Minister
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How EFCC Backdated Letter To Cover Up Illegal Promotion of Bawa Ahead Of Senate Screening
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Soldiers In Viral Video Taunt Shekau, Dare Him To Come Out
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics We Have No Plan To Make Benin 37th State of Nigeria –Ministry
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Murderers, Miscreants, Hoodlums Have Joined APC — Buhari’s Minister, Aregbesola
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Call Us When There Is Attack By Fulani Herdsmen In Your Domains, OPC, Agbekoya, Others Tell Yoruba Traditional Rulers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Gunmen Kill Okowa's Aide, Four Policemen, Cart-Away Rifles
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics S'West Governors Responsible For Killings In Sasha Market, Others – Senate President, Lawan
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Army Killing Innocent People In Orlu—Residents
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Adeboye Disowns ‘Prayer Points’ Against Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Cross River Police Parade Secondary Schoolgirl Caught With Gun, Who Says She's A Cult Member
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Buhari Has Failed, He Should Step Down If He Can't Secure Nigerians—CSOs
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad