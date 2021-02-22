Cattle Dealers Threaten Strike, Allege Killing Of Members

The union said it had earlier complained about the incident to the government, security services and the National Assembly without results, stating that it would embark on strike if nothing were done to stop its members' killing.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 22, 2021

The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address its members' killing in parts of the country.

File Photo Google

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Sunday, the President of the union, Muhammad Tahir, said the foodstuff and cattle dealers had continued to suffer intimidation, humiliation and destruction of their goods.

Tahir added that 151 members were killed during the #EndSARS protests last October, while 100 were murdered during the Sasha market crisis in Ibadan two weeks ago.

He further stated that his association had written to President Muhammadu Buhari about killing its members but no action was taken.

Tahir demanded N450bn compensation from the government for the losses suffered by the union members and the dismantling of illegal roadblocks on the highways.

He stated, "The Federal Government of Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari should immediately revisit our demands at various times to address the issues which include but are not limited to compensation for lives and properties lost; protect the rights of our members while on transit and at their places of doing business.

"To draw an agreement between state governments and the union that subsequently, if any violence erupted in that state and our members are attacked, we will not hesitate to withdraw our services immediately.

"Based on the above, we are therefore giving the Federal Government seven days ultimatum within which to address the issues raised, or we have no option than to call our members out on a nationwide strike."

SaharaReporters, New York

