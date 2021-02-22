Group Gives Police IG 7 Days To Withdraw Invitation Extended To Ondo Leaders For Alleged Killing Of Cow

A group, Concerned Owo/Ose Citizens, has given the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, a seven-day ultimatum to withdraw the invitation extended to leaders of the Ifon community in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

SaharaReporters had reported how the police invited five chiefs of the community to Abuja for allegedly killing a cow belonging to a herdsman identified as Abdullahi.

The leaders are Chief Ekon, Chief Olijewu, Hon Saliu Omotoso, Hon Olaniyi Eni-Olotu, and Chief hunter of Ifon.

According to a letter dated February 2, 2020, and signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau, Kolo Yusuf, the Ondo chiefs were asked to report to Abuja on March 15, 2021.

The letter of invitation which is marked 3000/FIB/STS/FHQ/ABJ/TA/Vol.5/259 stated that the Ondo chiefs were being probed for attempted kidnapping, mischief and criminal conspiracy.

The letter read in part, “This office is investigating a case of criminal conspiracy, mischief, threat to life and attempted kidnapping that your name featured. You are kindly requested to interview the undersigned officer on March 15, 2021, by 10.00hrs for fact-finding through DSP Ibrahim Magu.”

Reacting in a statement released on Monday, Concerned Owo/Ose Citizens asked the IGP to tender an unreserved apology to the people of the community.

The group said it was surprising that the police were pursuing supposed killers of cows when it had yet to find those who killed their traditional ruler, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Isreal Adeusi.

The late Oba Adeusi was killed by suspected herdsmen around Elegbeka on Ifon-Owo Highway on November 26, 2020.

The statement read, “Rising from a prolonged meeting by the Owo/Ose concerned citizens.

“We are giving the IGP a 7-day ultimatum to withdraw the invitation extended to Ifon chiefs/leaders and tender an unreserved apology to the people of Ifon.

“To provide the killer of Olufon or present to the public the level/status of their investigation or name any invitees so far questioned about the murder of Olufon.

“Also giving the royal fathers in Owo/Ose federal constituency and their brother Obas in Ondo State a day ultimatum to make public their position on the insulting, insensitive and provocative invitation.

“Also, the state governor, who is the chief security officer of the state, should address the state and condemn this act of provocation of valuing animals (cows) above human beings.

“While the Ondo State House of Assembly should as a matter of utmost urgency cut short their recess to attend to the anti-grazing bill sent to the chamber by the executive for immediate action.

“Since November when Olufon was murdered in a botched kidnap on Owo-Ifon Road while coming from a security meeting in the governor's office attended by other Obas, no one has ever been invited and no known investigation carried out on the dastardly act.

“Inviting chiefs and community leaders to account for dead cows is not only insulting but an embarrassment and dancing on the corpse of our revered royal father.

“We will not wait for the government or any of its agencies again to defend ourselves. While waiting for the response on the above, we shall keep to our chest our next line of action(s).”