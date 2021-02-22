LAUTECH Student Convicted Of Love Scam In Ibadan

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 22, 2021

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Monday secured the conviction of one Oluwatoyin Henry before Justice Sherifat Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State on one count of obtaining by false pretences.

A statement by the Commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Iwujare, on Monday indicated that the suspect is a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

The charge reads: “That you Oluwatoyin Henry sometime in 2019, at Ogbomoso, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of one thousand two hundred United States of America dollars ($1,200) from one Betty Mosley, when you falsely presented to him that you are a citizen of United States of America by name Amanda, who is in love with him, which representations you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence.”

The convict, who claimed to be a student of LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, pleaded guilty to the amended charge after a plea bargain agreement with the prosecution. 

Based on his plea, he was convicted and sentenced to six months in prison.

He was also ordered to restitute the sum of $1,200 to his victim, and forfeit his iPhone 11, one Infinix Hot 5 and a Nokia phone to the Nigerian government.

