Man Stabs Brother To Death In Edo

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 22, 2021

A young man simply identified as Kadir is on the run after he allegedly stabbed his younger brother, Suleiman, to death in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State. 

According to reports, Suleiman scolded Kadir’s wife on Friday for being rude to their mother, and Kadir, who was not at home when the altercation happened, confronted his younger brother for daring to rebuke his wife when he returned.

Their mother, it was gathered, was said to have intervened and settled the quarrel between the two siblings.

However, Kadir was said to have revisited the issue later in the day, and once again, their mother stepped in and calmed the situation.

On his part, Suleiman was said to have put the matter behind him and gone about his normal business.

Kadir later allegedly stabbed Suleiman later in the evening and fled.

Suleiman was rushed to the hospital on Friday night and died on Saturday morning from the injury he sustained during the attack.

Spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, Princewill Osaigbovo, who confirmed the incident, said the victim died at St. Jude Hospital, where he was taken to for medical attention.

