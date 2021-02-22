Soldier Brutalises Head Teacher In Yobe For Blocking Illegal Route In School's Broken Fence

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 22, 2021

A soldier in the Nigerian Army from 120 Battalion in Goniri, Lance Corporal Umar, has allegedly brutalised the head teacher of Afunori Primary School Goniri, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, Saleh Ibrahim, over a roadblock.

SaharaReporters gathered that the headteacher was humiliated by the soldiers in the presence of his pupils and almost lost an eye to the incident.

Umar, however, was also stopped from following the same route blocked by the school management but the soldier insisted that he must pass through it, which led to disagreement and subsequent assault on the head teacher.

When SaharaReporters contacted Ibrahim, he said the Nigeria Union of Teachers had ordered an investigation into the matter so as to enable him get justice.

