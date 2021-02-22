Why I’m Relocating Permanently To Ghana – Stevie Wonder

Legendary American singer, Stevie Wonder, has hinted at relocating to Ghana permanently to escape racism.

According to Vanguard, he disclosed this during his recent appearance on the Oprah Winfrey series, “The Oprah Conversation.”

According to the hitmaker, he is tired of racial injustice in America and he can’t watch his great-grandchildren beg for respect and value.

“I want to see the nation smile again, and I want to see it before I move to Ghana,” he told Oprah. “I’m going to do that. I’m going to move permanently to Ghana.”

“Because I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children have to say ‘Oh please, like me. Please respect me. Please value me. What kind of shit is that?”

He added, “I want the world to get better. I want us to get beyond this place. I want us all to go to the funeral of hate. That’s what I want.”