You’re Being Killed, Attacked By Non-Muslim Soldiers To Cause Chaos, Sheikh Gumi Tells Bandits

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has accused non-Muslim soldiers of killing and attacking Muslim bandits.

The cleric disclosed this when he led the Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, and security operatives to a meeting with some suspected bandits in Tegina forest, a border town between Niger and Kaduna states.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits had on Wednesday stormed Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, abducting many students and staff members.

While one student who tried to escape was gunned down, a member of staff luckily broke loose from captivity.

A day after the attack, Gumi, who is known to have access to the bandits, met some of them in Tegina forest and later pushed for them to be granted amnesty.

SaharaReporters gathered that the leader of the gang of bandits, Dogo Gide, during the meeting accused security personnel of killing many of their family members, and that many of them had lost virtually all their possessions through cattle rustling, extortion by security agents and military bombardments.

Gide lamented that thousands of their youths do not have anything to do and no means of livelihood hence their decision to go into arms struggle.

He also showed the delegation an entire community said to have been razed in a military bombardment and corpses dumped in wells.

Pleading for their understanding, Gumi in a trending video alleged that non-Muslims soldiers were stirring confusions with the aim of wreaking havoc.

“What I want you people to understand is, soldiers that are involved in most of the criminalities are not Muslims. You know, soldiers have Muslims and none Muslims. The non-Muslims are the ones causing confusion just to ignite a crisis,” Gumi said.