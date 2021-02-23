Alleged N26million Fraud: EFCC Presents Third Witness Against Fani-Kayode

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has presented a third prosecution witness against former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, for his involvement in an alleged N26 million fraud.

The trial continued on Tuesday before Justice John Tsoho of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja with the testimony of Mohammed Goji, the third prosecution witness, PW3.

In a statement issued by the Head, Media and Publicity of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, the witness who is an operative of the EFCC narrated how N26 million was traced to Fani-Kayode during the course of investigating the contracts executed by the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, under Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.).

Goji said, “We got intelligence report about some certain amount of money running into billions of naira meant for contracts in the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA. Along the line, we discovered that N26 million was paid for media consultancy for which there was no record that the project was executed.

“We wrote a series of letters to the Office of the NSA where we got payment vouchers and proposals indicating how the said sum was paid.

“In the course of the investigation, we gathered that the defendant directed his domestic servants comprising his driver by the name of Francis, and his personal assistant named Victor, to access the funds from the NSA.

“They took the cash sum in a ‘Ghana-must-go’ bag from the account section of the NSA and took it to the defendant’s residence as directed.”

The witness also narrated how a search warrant was executed at the residence of the defendant on May 10, 2016 after which he was invited to the EFCC office for interview.

Goji said the defendant volunteered his statements under caution on May 11 and 12, 2016.

Prosecuting counsel, Faruk Abdullah, after the testimony of the witness, tendered in evidence, documents comprising the search warrant and the three statements which the defendant made while in EFCC custody

Justice Tsoho adjourned the case till April 21, 2021 for continuation of the trial.

