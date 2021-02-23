BREAKING: Makinde Orders Immediate Reopening Of Shasha Market

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has ordered the reopening of Shasha community following the recent clash between Yoruba and Hausa communities in the market.

The governor directed that the market should be reopened immediately.

Seyi Makinde

The decision to reopen the market was reached during a meeting between the governor and Shasha community leaders at the Western Hall, Secretariat, Ibadan.

Following the recent clash which led to the loss of lives and property, Makinde (Oyo), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi), and Abubakar Bello (Niger) had visited the market in Ibadan to proffer a lasting solution to the recent clash between Yoruba and Hausa communities there.

The team, which included security heads in the state, Special Adviser to Governor Makinde on Security, Mr. Fatai Owoseni; Chairman, Advisory Council, Senator Hosea Agboola; and former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sumonu, were received warmly to the palaces of the Baale of Shasha and Seriki Shasha.

See Also News Yoruba Victims Of Sasa Mayhem Kick Against N2,000 Palliative Given By Govt Through Community Leader